‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star Speaks Out on Johnny Depp, Seeking Therapy

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise may be one of the most profitable of all time, but that doesn’t mean that it hasn’t faced its fair share of obstacles along the way.

Over the last year, in particular, fans have held out hope that Johnny Depp and Disney could put aside their differences and reunite to make Pirates of the Caribbean 6. The entire franchise has been made due to the beloved and infamous character Captain Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp, but it doesn’t seem that this will be happening, at least not right now.

Though Disney shared that it was “noncommittal” when talking about the potential for Johnny Depp to return to the franchise, the actor reportedly made his decision that he would not return to Pirates of the Caribbean. This shouldn’t be surprising, however, if you’ve been keeping up with the latest developments surrounding the company and the actor. Depp shared during the defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard that he wouldn’t return to Disney for “$300 million,” and he moved out of Hollywood to pursue projects in Europe.

Though Captain Jack Sparrow has been the cornerstone for the first five Pirates of the Caribbean films– which include Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017)– the odds are looking rather bleak that he’ll be in the sixth installment. Though some fans have said they’d rather Disney just move away from the franchise completely, that’s not what the company has in mind.

One of the ideas that insiders have speculated could happen is that we could see the return of Elizabeth Swann Turner (Keira Knightley) and Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) with a film that focuses specifically on their family. Just recently, Keira Knightley spoke with Variety and shared some interesting comments about the franchise, including the scrutiny that she faced at a young age taking on the role of Elizabeth Swann.

“I found it pretty horrific,” Knightley said. “I’m not an extrovert, so I found that level of scrutiny and that level of fame really hard… “It was an age where you are becoming, you haven’t become, and you need to make mistakes. It’s a very precarious age, particularly for women. You’re in some ways still a child.”

Knightley shared in the interview that the scrutiny and fame even landed her in therapy sessions, but, ultimately, she wouldn’t change anything looking back. She said that it was “traumatic” at the time, but working alongside Johnny Depp and being a part of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise led to many good things in the future.

“I’m unbelievably lucky now, and my career is in a place where I really enjoy it, and I have a level of fame that’s much less intense,” she said. “I can deal with it now, and that’s great. But at the time, it was not so great, and took many years of therapy to figure it out.”

Though rumors are swirling about Knightley becoming the replacement for Johnny Depp, she has stated previously that she is happy with how her character finished the franchise, and it would seem that the actress is content to leave POTC behind.

