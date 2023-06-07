‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Incident With Captain Jack Sparrow Led to Major Lawsuit

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is one of the most popular film series of all time.

The $4.5 billion franchise, which has starred Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in each of its first five films, has captivated the hearts and minds of fans and even led to Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort changing its classic attractions to include the beloved character Captain Jack Sparrow in the ride.

Disney has been the subject of much scrutiny over the past year due to its rumored decision to scrap Johnny Depp from the franchise. Though Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is still on the docket, Disney reportedly did not want to include Depp in the next film due to allegations from ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp won the defamation trial against Amber Heard and this victory led many to believe that the two parties could reunite, but that hasn’t been the case thus far.

Disney just recently spoke out on the new movie, claiming that they have very exciting stories in the works for the sixth installment and that even restarting the franchise was “another priority… although nothing official has been announced.” When asked about Johnny Depp’s involvement, Disney said they were “noncommittal” at this point, essentially leaving the door ever so slightly inched open.

Depp, on the other hand, has been outspoken about never wanting to return to Disney. The actor stated during the defamation trial that he “wouldn’t return to Disney for $300 million,” and since the trial ended, he has moved to Europe and begun working on new projects. Though there have been reports of Disney’s interest in bringing back Johnny Depp, the actor has not seemingly changed his mind, at least not for now.

As the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise continues to be a hot topic among Disney fans, a former lawsuit has come back to light that many fans may not have ever been aware of. Tony Angelotti, who worked as the stunt double for Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), revealed in an interview that he lost six units of blood, had to undergo ACL reconstruction, and later had to undergo another surgery after a plate in his pelvis broke, all stemming from a stunt in the Disney film.

The scene featured a “yo-yo” stunt where Captain Jack Sparrow falls of a cliff wrapped in rope and ends up dangling by his leg. The stunt was originally tested at 40 feet, but it reportedly did not go well. Then, the producers elected to try the stunt from 80 feet and that’s when things went haywire, according to Angelotti.

“The operator of the descender did not have the brake on, and I went into a freefall,” he shared. “So my body was the yo-yo, and he hit the brake.”

This fall resulted in the injuries stated above, and Angelotti sued Walt Disney Studios, as well as the producers of the film. However, he did not win the lawsuit. He shared that this incident “pretty much ended” his major stunt performing career, but Angelotti has still been able to work as a stunt coordinator on several projects, perform some lighter stunts, and even returned to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise to work on future movies, which is great news.