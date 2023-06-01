Amber Heard Breaks Silence, Confirms Hollywood Adores Her

Actress Amber Heard has been in the limelight for the last couple of years.

Heard, the ex-wife of Johnny Depp, underwent two separate trials with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. The first trial happened in the U.K., and the court sided with Heard. However, when the defamation trial took place last year in the summer of 2022, the court sided with Depp. Heard originally said she’d appeal the decision, but she ultimately elected to settle with Johnny Depp outside of court, paying the actor $1 million.

Of course, in the midst of the trials, Heard found time to finish up filming her newest movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, alongside Jason Momoa, which is set to be released later this year. Of course, one of the biggest differences between the ex-couple has been how they’ve been treated by Hollywood. Both Disney and Warner Bros. cut bait with Johnny Depp prior to the trials taking place. Heard, on the other hand, has reportedly been offered several projects by studios in Hollywood.

The actress made the decision to relocate to Madrid, Spain, a few months following her Virginia defamation trial concluded on June 1, 2022. In a short video circulating on TikTok, Heard was seen answering questions from local reporters on the street, expressing her love for Spain in Spanish. When asked if she intends to stay, she responded, “Yes, I hope so. I love living here.”After bidding farewell to the people filming her, Heard said, “I hope you are well, ciao. And thank you, nice to meet you.”

An insider previously shared with PEOPLE that Heard was eager to leave the United States with her 2-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige following the trial. The source mentioned that Heard has been residing in Spain, where she enjoys a greater sense of privacy.

Though Heard is enjoying her privacy for now, the actress did confirm that she is still in the good graces of Hollywood. When questioned about her future movie projects, she confirmed that she has some in the works, stating, “I move on. That’s life.”

Though some fans have expressed backlash over Warner Bros. keeping Amber Heard in its movie, while dismissing Johnny Depp, this hasn’t stopped studios from siding with the 37-year-old actress. As a matter of fact, many insiders have reported that Depp– who has moved to Europe– has been blacklisted from Hollywood altogether.

It will be interesting to see what Heard’s next project is when it’s announced. For now, we’ll have to wait for the box office numbers to come in on Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom to get a better indication of what level Hollywood values Heard.

What do you think of these comments from Amber Heard? Let Inside the Magic know below!