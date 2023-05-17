Johnny Depp Fires Back at “Fantastically Horrifically Written Fiction” of Hollywood

Johnny Depp has not appeared in a feature film since 2020, and with the actor finally appearing as the lead for Jeanne du Barry at Cannes, there has been plenty of controversy surrounding the actor’s return to a significant role. Most of that controversy stems from his big defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard. At long last, Depp has addressed this controversy regarding his career.

The trial that took place back between April and June of 2022 captured the attention of the world, as Depp had lost favor with Disney and Warner Bros having lost out on the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts franchises. Though he initially claimed his innocence, Hollywood appeared to have abandoned the actor when he needed support.

The trial stemmed from the op-ed that Amber Heard had posted in 2018 via The Washington Post, which all but named Johnny Depp as her abuser. Depp and Heard had been locked in legal battles since 2020. The first lawsuit saw Depp suing The Sun for posting the article and referring to him as a “wife beater.” The UK-based newspaper would win the case as Heard and Depp testified in court regarding some 14 counts of abuse. The verdict confirmed 12 of the 14 instances of abuse happened and was “proven to a civil standard.”

After the results of this case, Depp was asked to resign from Fantastic Beasts by Warner Bros. Depp would attempt to appeal the court’s decision, though his appeal was seen as a “losing case,” so it would not move forward.

In 2020, Johnny Depp began his lawsuit against Amber Heard for defamation, especially about losing big franchises from the op-ed and the article republished in The Sun. Heard also countersued Depp, stating that he orchestrated a social media campaign on Twitter to get her fired from Aquman and representing L’Oreal.

While the trial seemed long and arduous, Johnny Depp would come out victorious, winning most of his defamation claims against Amber Heard, though the actress won one countersuit against Depp’s legal team. Depp seemingly bounced back in the eyes of the public, and many called for the actor to be placed back into his major roles. However, Depp continued his life, releasing an album with the late guitarist Jeff Beck.

Depp also indicated he was cast as King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry, a French-language film that would make its premiere at Cannes.

Now, with the premiere happening at the film festival, Depp revealed his feelings toward the controversy for his being at the film festival and his big acting “comeback.”

Johnny Depp Slams “Comeback”

Though Johnny Depp smartly chose not to directly refer to the lawsuit about Amber Heard and the subsequent controversy it led to, he stated in a press conference that what was written about him was entirely wrong.

According to Depp, “In regards to me and my life, the majority of what you’ve read is fantastically horrifically written fiction.”

Depp has been adamant about his innocence since the op-ed was published, instead stating that Heard was the abusive one in their torrid relationship. Regarding the boycott from Hollywood for its belief that he was an abusive monster, Depp had this to say:

“Do I feel a boycott now? No, not at all. I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t have much further need for Hollywood myself,” he added. “I think it’s a very strange, funny time where everybody wants to be themselves, but they can’t, they must fall in line, conform and if you want to lead this life, I’ll be on the other side.”

Johnny Depp has chosen to take the high road, especially regarding those who keep his name surrounded by controversy. Another social media campaign had been started called #CannesYouNot, which attacked Cannes for supporting “abusers” like Depp, Harvey Weinstein, Woody Allen, and more.

However, despite the negative connotations that continue to surround Depp’s name, he has seemingly moved past them. He also took umbrage with people stating that Jeanne du Barry was his “comeback.”

“They’re using it as a kind of catchphrase. ‘The guy’s making a comeback.’ I’ve had about 17 comebacks by the way, apparently. I keep wondering about the word ‘comeback’ because I didn’t go anywhere.”

Despite the #CannesYouNot and Depp having to indirectly address the journalism surrounding his name for the better part of five years, the actor is of sound mind that he does not need Hollywood. He was honored and shocked to have been given the role of a French king, though, as he joked that it had been a mistake.

Depp has lived in France for a long time, with director Maiwenn stating that the actor knew “far more” about French art, politics, and cinema.

The Cannes audience welcomed the actor back, as Johnny Depp received a seven-minute standing ovation, along with the cast and director of Jeanne du Barry. The film will hit French cinemas following its Cannes premiere. There is no planned release date for the United States.

