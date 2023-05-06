Actor Johnny Depp is set to make a major return.

For quite a while, many fans have wondered what might be next for actor Johnny Depp. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who has become synonymous with his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, settled outside of court with ex-wife Amber Heard— who paid him $1 million as a result of the defamation trial– and has now been living in Europe focusing on his career.

Now, with the legal proceedings behind him, many fans have wondered if a return to Disney might be in order. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) grossed over $654 million worldwide and received critical acclaim. The film starred Depp as the eccentric Captain Jack Sparrow, alongside Orlando Bloom as Will Turner and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann. The success of the first film led to a series of sequels, including Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). In total, the franchise grossed over $4.5 billion combined.

Depp is set to star in a new movie titled Jeanne Du Barry, which will be released at the Cannes Film Festival later this month, but it seems the actor is set to do much more than just star in this film. We already knew that Depp was going to play a set of songs at the Jeff Beck Tribute Concert later this month, but a new report from Deadline indicates he’s got more up his sleeve, as well.

Russell Crowe will be honored with the prestigious Crystal Globe for his Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema at this year’s Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. To commemorate his achievements, the festival will screen a 20-year anniversary presentation of Peter Weir’s Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, a film that garnered Crowe a Golden Globe nomination.

In addition to his recognition, Crowe will take the stage with his band, Indoor Garden Party, for a special performance at the festival’s opening night concert on June 30.

Furthermore, the opening ceremony will feature the premiere of Karlovy Vary’s latest original trailer, starring Johnny Depp. These unique trailers have become a signature of the festival, paying tribute to notable guests and award recipients from past editions. Directed by Ivan Zachariáš, this trailer will mark Depp as the 18th individual to appear in one specifically created for the event. Depp himself previously attended KVIFF in 2021, despite facing controversy in Hollywood due to allegations made by his ex-wife Amber Heard. During his visit, he presented two films he produced: the documentary Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan and the drama Minamata.

With Depp making a return in this trailer, it indicates that there may be more interest in his future among major players than we might have thought. Many Hollywood executives are involved in the international film festival, and for Depp to appear in a trailer tells us that his return to Hollywood may be more likely than many might have thought.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the latest surrounding Johnny Depp and much more.