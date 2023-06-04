Disney is finally opening up about the much-debated topic (and actor).

Disney filmmaking has a rich and storied history that has captivated audiences for decades. The Walt Disney Company’s commitment to creativity, innovation, and a particular brand of emotion-rich storytelling has made Disney films a part of popular culture — in a way that will likely stick around for decades to come. Beginning with the groundbreaking release of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1937, Disney has continued to produce a string of timeless classics, including The Lion King (1994), Beauty and the Beast (1992), and Frozen (2013), to name just a few. These films have not only entertained generations but also pushed the boundaries of animation and storytelling techniques. Disney’s dedication to quality and its ability to create magical worlds have garnered a massive following worldwide.

Disney’s former golden goose, Pirates of the Caribbean

Disney’s Jerry Bruckheimer-produced Pirates of the Caribbean is a wildly popular film franchise that has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide since its first release in 2003. Pirates of the Caribbean has become a cultural phenomenon with its swashbuckling adventures, memorable characters, and captivating storyline — all originally based on the beloved theme park ride of the same name. The franchise, created by Disney, features the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow, portrayed by Johnny Depp, as he navigates treacherous seas, encounters supernatural creatures, and seeks hidden treasures. Installments of the Pirates of the Caribbean series include Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and finally with Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). It also iconically stars Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Geoffrey Rush as Captain Barbossa, and Bill Nighy as Davy Jones.

The series became a hit for offering thrilling action, fun visual effects, and a dose of family-friendly humor wrapped in a raunchy, pirate-y package. Whether audiences were fans of epic battles on the high seas or captivating tales of pirates and plunder, Pirates of the Caribbean seemingly had something for everyone.

Actor Johnny Depp, and The Walt Disney Company

The now-controversial actor Johnny Depp is known for leaving a rather indelible mark on Hollywood. Previously, he has been known for his captivating performances and diverse range, with a career spanning decades. Depp has mesmerized audiences with his versatility, bringing multiple memorable roles to life on the big screen. Apart from arguably his most famous role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise (2003-present), he has delivered critically acclaimed performances in films Edward Scissorhands (1990) and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), alongside frequent collaborator director Tim Burton (and actress Helena Bonham Carter).

Despite his success, however, Depp has faced personal challenges and controversies that have made headlines — including being “dumped” from big film franchises.

Back in 2016, highly publicized and contentious legal battles between Johnny Depp and his ex, Amber Heard began — when Heard filed for divorce from Depp and accused him of domestic abuse. This led to a series of legal proceedings and allegations from both parties, with Depp vehemently denying the accusations leading to a defamation case. The legal battles included lawsuits, restraining orders, leaked recordings, and public statements, amid a well-documented defamation trial — creating a media frenzy and dividing public opinion.

Now, it appears that The Walt Disney Company is finally speaking out on the controversial actor’s return to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow, after the actor’s complete absence from the franchise since 2017.

Breaking the Disney silence, executive Sean Bailey spoke to the New York Times in an interview about his long-held position as head of (the notorious) Disney live-action remakes division, Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production. Apparently, this doesn’t just include the adapting of classically animated IPs into “live-action” — an extremely lucrative reality of Disney’s filmmaking landscape today — but other live-action projects like the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Alongside talking about this year’s The Little Mermaid remake starring Halle Bailey (and planning future movies of that ilk), it appears that restarting the Pirates pentalogy is actually “another priority… although nothing official has been announced”. Bailey claims that they already have “a really good, exciting story” that not only “honors the films” that have come before it, but also “has something new to say”.

Bailey then addressed the re-inclusion of “problematic actor” Johnny Depp into the Disney fray as decidedly “noncommittal”:

Noncommittal at this point

According to the New York Times, this is “seemingly inching the door open” — AKA, a hard maybe.

With all the controversy swirling around Depp’s return to iconic roles like that of Captain Jack, and with so many differing opinions held by the general public, it does seem like Disney will be stepping on some toes no matter what their decision.

What do you think about Johnny Depp returning to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean? Share your thoughts in the comments below!