Legendary Director Officially Replaces Johnny Depp, Removes Actor From Franchise

Johnny Depp may not be returning for a major Hollywood project after all.

Actor Johnny Depp, who is best known for his work with Disney as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, has made millions of dollars because of his ability to transform into many different roles. Because of his portrayal of characters like Captain Jack Sparrow, Edward Scissorhands, Willy Wonka, and many others, Johnny Depp has garnered a loyal following of fans who have remained loyal to the actor, even in the midst of legal troubles.

Depp just recently officially finished up legal proceedings following a defamation trial that lasted into the summer of last year. Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, settled with the actor outside of court in December, agreeing to pay him $1 million. Since then, the two have been on ends of the spectrum. Heard has moved to Spain, but confirmed that she has several Hollywood projects in the works, including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is set to be released later this year.

Depp, on the other hand, has moved out of Hollywood to Europe. He made a movie, titled Jeanne Du Barry, and is set to direct a film for just the second time in his career. But, as far as Hollywood projects are concerned, Depp has reportedly been blacklisted by studios in the industry. Warner Bros. removed Johnny Depp from the Fantastic Beasts franchise and replaced him with Mads Mikkelsen. Disney has moved forward with its plans for a Pirates of the Caribbean 6 without Johnny Depp, which we’ve documented extensively.

While many Disney fans have held out hope for a Depp reunion, insiders indicated that the most likely Hollywood project that the actor could get involved with was Warner Bros.’ Beetlejuice 2, which is being headed up by his good friend and legendary director Tim Burton. Unfortunately, that doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.

As filming is set to get underway soon, Warner Bros. has confirmed several cast members. These include Michael Keaton’s return as Beetlejuice, Winona Ryder (Lydia Deetz), Jenna Ortega (Lydia’s daughter), Monica Bellucci (Beetlejuice’s wife), Willem Dafoe, Catherine O’Hara (Delia Deetz), and the latest addition of Justin Theroux.

For the longest time, Johnny Depp was listed on the cast list by IMDb because he was reportedly going to be a part of the movie. However, once Justin Theroux was added to the cast– a decision that Tim Burton had a major hand in– Depp was removed from the cast list. Though Burton has expressed that he and Depp are good friends, it doesn’t seem that the legend could convince Warner Bros. to make the move to bring Depp into the fold or, perhaps, he couldn’t convince Johnny Depp that it was worth it to return to a studio that had already replaced him once before.

