Johnny Depp Makes Decision, Reveals Future For ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Actor Johnny Depp has been the subject of much controversy over the last couple of days, in particular.

Johnny Depp moved away from Hollywood and has been comfortably living his life in Europe. The actor, who is best known for his role in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as Captain Jack Sparrow, was in the limelight for much of last summer as a defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard turned in his favor. Though his ex-wife, who is about to see her new Aquaman movie released, vowed to appeal the decision, the two eventually settled outside of court.

With legal proceedings essentially behind him and Attorney Camille Vasquez moving on to other endeavors, many fans have wondered what the fate of Johnny Depp might be in terms of returning to his infamous role as Captain Jack Sparrow. Disney and Depp have been at a sharp impasse since the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) was filmed. Some insiders say Depp came to work or made appearances on television drunk. The actor said he was disrespected by Disney and also shared during the defamation trial that he wouldn’t return to the company for “$300 million.”

That hasn’t stopped rumors from circulating and certain insiders saying that Depp may still return for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. As a matter of fact, these rumors were only made stronger a couple of weeks ago when it was reported that Disney was no longer considering Dwayne Johnson for the role, making some believe the company might be working to bring back Johnny Depp after all.

Inside the Magic has covered in-depth Johnny Depp’s appearance at the world’s largest film festival, Cannes, this week. The actor is there as part of his new movie, Jeanne Du Barry, which is being shown at the festival. Though he has attempted to move on with his life, many Amber Heard supporters have shared they are boycotting the film festival for allowing Depp to be a part of the festivities. Several actors and actresses have been asked about Johnny Depp being involved at the festival, as well.

Just recently, Johnny Depp made a bombshell appearance that Inside the Magic covered. During these comments, Depp revealed that he “doesn’t feel boycotted by Hollywood.”

“Do I feel a boycott now? No, not at all. I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t have much further need for Hollywood myself,” he added. “I think it’s a very strange, funny time where everybody wants to be themselves, but they can’t, they must fall in line, conform and if you want to lead this life, I’ll be on the other side.”

Depp also shared that he has taken exception with the phrase “comeback” that many have thrown around in regards to him and his career.

“They’re using it as a kind of catchphrase. ‘The guy’s making a comeback.’ I’ve had about 17 comebacks by the way, apparently. I keep wondering about the word ‘comeback’ because I didn’t go anywhere.”

While Depp did not speak directly to his involvement in Pirates of the Caribbean, these comments are very telling for what the future holds. Depp said that he doesn’t “think about Hollywood,” and that he doesn’t have “much further need for Hollywood.” These are not comments that would come from someone planning to make a return to Hollywood, which would include Disney and the Captain Jack Sparrow role. Instead, these are comments that show us the actor is content with continuing to work in Europe and take on some new projects, essentially leaving the world of Hollywood behind.

It’s not to say that the right role couldn’t lure Johnny Depp back to Hollywood– there have been rumors he could rejoin his friend Tim Burton in Beetlejuice 2 for quite some time— but it seems that the actor has no desire to work with Disney, and as he said himself, he has no further need to do so.

Though Disney may attempt to continue the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise without Johnny Depp, it seems more and more likely that the franchise will likely be shelved for the time being.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the latest coming from Disney, Johnny Depp, and much more.