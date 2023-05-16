Amber Heard Supporters Launch New Social Media Campaign to Destroy Johnny Depp

It seems like it was only yesterday that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were locked in a deep legal battle with one another, which resulted in Depp essentially clearing his name of any wrongdoing. Heard may have won one countersuit of defamation during the extensive defamation trial, but Depp was the one who walked away the victor throughout this big ordeal.

Things have not gone well for the actor leading up to the big trial, as he was initially dropped from the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts franchises when the op-od that Heard wrote was released, painting the man as her abuser. Since then, Depp has kept out of acting until it was announced he would be returning to star in Jeanne du Barry. The French language film will see Depp star as King Louis XV.

Jeanne du Barry follows Jeanne Bécu as she is born a commoner but finds her way into royalty after becoming the top mistress of King Louis XV. Johnny Depp and his return to acting are set to happen today at the Cannes Film Festival, arguably one of the biggest film festivals in the world.

Despite the excitement and buzz surrounding this new film, Amber Heard’s name is now being mentioned right along with the film’s release.

Johnny Depp Hit With #CannesYouNot

A close friend of Amber Heard and journalist named Eve Barrow has joined a campaign that Heard supporters are sharing called #CannesYouNot. This new social media campaign aims to bring light to the film festival supporting “abusers.”

Barrow posted the hashtag across all her social media platforms and stated, “Cannes seem proud of their history supporting rapists and abusers.” She called out figures like Johnny Depp, Harvey Weinstein, Woody Allen, Gerard Depardieu, and Luc Besson.”

“If you support Cannes, you support predators,” she said.

One of the organizers of this new social media campaign revealed the purposes behind starting #CannesYouNot to Variety. However, to protect her anonymity, she is going by Rebecca. Rebecca runs a Twitter account called @LeaveHeardAlone and has spearheaded this new social media attack on Depp.

She claims the result of the Heard v Depp trial was “heartbreaking and frightening.”

“The Depp v. Heard trial became the vehicle through which the backlash against the #MeToo movement went viral. Hollywood industries seem to be riding that backlash to return to the status quo. To open your festival with Johnny Depp? To be frank, it feels like a slap in the face,” Rebecca added.

Though Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have appeared to move on with their lives, there is much-heated debate about the trial that shocked the world, which has led to many campaigns and attempts to have both Depp and Heard shut down many times over.

We are unsure of the damage this new #CannesYouNot campaign can do, but it did warrant a response from Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux. Fremaux stated, “If you thought that it’s a festival for rapists, you wouldn’t be here listening to me, you would not be complaining that you can’t get tickets to get into screenings.”

Johnny Depp is set for his acting return in Jeanne du Barry, which will debut at Cannes before heading to French cinemas. There is no planned date for the film to release in the United States, but we imagine that it will happen relatively soon. Depp is also returning to the director’s chair, as he will highlight the life of a famous Italian painter named Amedeo Modigliani. His Modi film will feature stars like Riccardo Scamarcio, Pierre Niney, and Al Pacino.

Depp might stick to directing or simply fade back into the background again to attempt to combat this new campaign. However, he could always point to winning the court case as proof that he was not abusive. Either way, it appears the fallout from the trial is as strong as ever.

Do you think Amber Heard supporters are wrong for attacking Johnny Depp? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!