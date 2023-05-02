Bombshell Project Will Bring Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Together

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be back together in a bombshell project coming soon.

The saga between the two stars absolutely captivated the discussions of fans all across the world. The two were married for nearly three years before electing to get a divorce in 2017. The next year, Johnny Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she described being a victim of domestic abuse without naming Depp. Depp claimed that the op-ed implied that he was the perpetrator of the abuse and that it damaged his reputation.

The case was heard in the UK in 2020, and a judge ruled in favor of the newspaper that published the op-ed, stating that the allegations against Depp were substantially true. The ruling did not mention Heard by name, but Depp’s legal team indicated that they plan to take legal action against her in the U.S.

In 2021, Depp filed another defamation lawsuit against Heard in the US, seeking $50 million in damages. As the defamation trial was heard in the U.S., a different verdict was found. Johnny Depp was $10.35 million in damages and, while Amber Heard vowed to appeal, the two eventually settled outside of court.

Now, as both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are moving on with the next phase of their careers and lives, a project has come forward that will give great detail into the trials that captivated the entertainment industry.

“Depp v Heard: The Unreal Story,” due out May 17, covers the split between the couple and the legal battles that ensued.

“This is an attempt to pull apart the evidence from both the UK and US trials and piece together what really happened,” Author Nick Wallis told The New York Post.

“I’ve used (often conflicting) testimony, witness statements, transcripts, texts, emails, photographs and other documents from both trials and tried to lay it all out so that anyone reading the book can come to their own, informed, conclusion about what happened, and answer the question as to how the UK courts believed Amber Heard and why an American jury didn’t.”

A freelance journalist, Wallis is the only journalist who covered both trials extensively. Using witness testimony and contemporaneous evidence, Wallis has created a gripping reconstruction of the allegations of violence, drug-taking, and wild extravagance, which dominated two epic trials and made headlines around the world.

Will Johnny Depp ever return to Disney?

Amber Heard was largely left unaffected by the defamation trials and much more, as far as her career is concerned. Heard is set to star in Aquaman 2 alongside Jason Momoa, and the actress recently said she believed she’d have more offers in the future.

Depp, on the other hand, is a different story.

The actor moved out of Hollywood and has been focusing on his music and acting career in Europe. His newest movie, Jeanne Du Barry, did not go as planned, and his screen time was cut significantly due to disputes with the director. Depp is set to perform at the Jeff Beck Tribute Concert later this month, but nothing else has been confirmed about his plans outside of this performance.

Many insiders have speculated that Depp will eventually return as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise– and Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has stated he believes the two parties should put aside their differences— but nothing has come to fruition as of yet.

As a matter of fact, there is another Hollywood project that seems to be more appealing to Johnny Depp currently. Beetlejuice 2 has been confirmed, and Depp’s longtime friend Tim Burton is set to be a part of the project. There have been rumors for quite some time that Depp could be a part of this sequel, but it hasn’t been confirmed.

The big question here would be if Warner Bros. and Depp could put aside their disputes. Warner Bros. cut Depp from the Fantastic Beasts franchise in favor of Mads Mikkelsen. If the two sides are able to work out a deal, this might seem more likely to be Depp’s big return to Hollywood.

For now, however, fans will have to wait to see what ends up happening with the iconic actor.

