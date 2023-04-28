JusticeForJohnnyDepp Blows Up After New Amber Heard Information Comes to Light

The high-profile nature of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has seen Depp supporters flock to social media as #JusticeForJohnnyDepp ignites online.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s court case last summer was one of the most highly-publicized trials to date. After Heard published an Op-Ed in The Washington Post in 2018, ex-husband Depp sued the actress in a $50 million defamation suit.

Heard countersued her former partner for $100 million. After months of both parties trying to sway Judge Penney Azcarate with newly founded evidence, the defamation case went to a jury trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, last year.

After an intense six-week trial, the jury found both parties guilty of defamation but handed out a larger penalty to Heard, with her Post essay now containing a disclaimer of the counts Heard was found guilty of arising from the opinion piece. Depp was found to have defamed the Hollywood actress through his then-lawyer, Adam Waldman.

The defamation trial came almost two years after Depp’s libel trial in the United Kingdom, where the Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued The Sun, executive editor Dan Wootton, and News Group Newspapers LTD for calling him a “wife-beater.” At the London High Court, Justice Andrew Nicol found many of the claims of domestic abuse “substantially true,” which saw him cast out of both the Harry Potter spinoff series, Fantastic Beasts, and from his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in The Walt Disney Company’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Mads Mikkelsen went on to play dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the latest installment from J.K. Rowling and David Yates, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022). As for Pirates of the Caribbean, Depp was reported to have been replaced by Margot Robbie in a female-driven sixth Pirates movie, but that project has seemingly come to an end. As it stands, producer Jerry Bruckheimer seemingly has a door open for Depp to return, but no party has spoken on the issue. Depp is currently making a home for himself outside of Hollywood in Somerset, England. He will next appear as King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry (2023).

During the defamation trial, lots of time was spent on Depp’s exile from Hollywood, while Heard has retained some presence in the industry despite counter-abuse claims from her ex-husband. Heard’s most commercial role to date was in the surprise billion-dollar hit Aquaman (2018) from director James Wan. Starring Jason Momoa as the titular marine superhero Arthur Curry/Aquaman, the DC Extended Universe movie sees Heard star as Mera.

Wan will bring DC fans back to the deep this year, but for a long time, it was a question mark over just how much Heard’s Mera would be present in the movie and if there would be any at all. During the trial, it was said that Heard’s screentime had doubled, had been cut severely, and had been removed altogether. Now, we know which of those is not true.

In footage shown at this year’s CinemaCon, it was confirmed that Heard would be returning for this year’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), as the character of Mera could be seen briefly in a fight scene during a teaser trailer shown to the convention audiences.

Of course, the internet ignited with the long-time trend #JusticeForJohnnyDepp blowing up online.

In response to the news, @wonkamatters wrote:

The comments restore faith in humanity. Nobody wants to watch a proven abuser on screen, especially not one who made false allegations and lied about donating millions to dying children and abused women.

The comment here goes back to the reported $7 million Heard received during the divorce, all of which she vowed to donate to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The receipts for the latter have always remained in contention.

@b_evexo echoed the above sentiments. They wrote:

ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING. they fire Johnny Depp from fantastic beast for being innocent and yet keep this abusive lowlife on in a [s***] film anyway. disgusting. If she was a man his career would’ve been ended. #BoycottAquaman2 #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser #justiceforjohnnydepp!!!!!

Another comment from @kittenkatsangel said:

I’m sorry excuse me ?? After what she has done ? And Johny [sic: Johnny] can’t keep his role ?? #justiceforjohnnydepp

@Sherylynn_R expressed their views, saying:

Hell no. The double standard in Hollywood is disgusting. #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser

However, it wasn’t all in favor of Depp. After the announcement of Heard’s confirmed role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, support for The Rum Diary (2011) actress also made its way online.

@Targ_Nation wrote their opinion to the casting news:

while johnny depp remains unemployed and decomposing EXACTLY

Another tweet from @tinycharlll referenced a major part of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial — the text messages between Depp and friend Paul Bettany (Avengers: Infinity War):

johnny depp said he wanted to r*pe and burn amber heard’s body yet he managed to convince all you dense swines that he’s not an abusive man lmao, look at those texts and see the way he speaks about women

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is slated to release on December 20, 2023 exclusively in movie theaters.

