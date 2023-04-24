Is Johnny Depp returning to Disney for another installment of Pirates of the Caribbean?

The biggest question surrounding Disney entertainment over the last several months has been if Johnny Depp will once again reprise his iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow.

Since the defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, many Hollywood studios– including Disney and Warner Bros.– turned their backs on Depp. Depp was replaced in the Fantastic Beasts franchise by Mads Mikkelsen, and there have been numerous rumors that he will not be returning to Pirates of the Caribbean following the disrespect that he felt from the company.

While many insiders have pointed to Depp’s good friend Tim Burton and the upcoming Beetlejuice 2 project— which will rival Disney– as a potential return to Hollywood for the actor, he has remained silent. As a matter of fact, the only updates we’ve seen regarding Johnny Depp have all come from Europe. The actor is set to perform at a Tribute Concert for renowned musician Jeff Beck later this May, and his new movie– Jeanne du Barry— is set to be released in a matter of weeks at the Cannes Film Festival.

With all this happening, many fans wondered if we might ever hear another update on Depp and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Just recently, we got an update that is, at least, worth sharing.

According to the latest from Vegas, there are overwhelming odds that Depp will not return to the franchise. Right now, the odds are split like this: -300 that Depp will not return, +200 that Depp will return. While these aren’t long odds, they do show that the expectation, at least for now, is that he will not return.

At this point, it seems that Depp is more interested in pursuing other endeavors– like his music career and other acting projects– rather than returning to Disney and playing Captain Jack Sparrow again. In total, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has produced more than $4.5 billion at the box office worldwide.

