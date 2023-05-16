Brie Larson Dodges Question About Johnny Depp, Confused Why His Next Movie Matters

Brie Larson wasn’t prepared to be asked about Johnny Depp today at the Cannes Festival as she dodges questions about whether or not she supports the star.

Johnny Depp has faced some backlash recently as his new movie, Jeanne du Barry (2023) will be screened at the movie festival. Supporters of Amber Heard are using the platform to boycott and try to tarnish Depp’s reputation even more. Over the past few years, Depp and Heard’s legal battles have cost them both a lot. Depp wasn’t able to land a role for years ever since he lost the 2020 UK libel case that made lose his role as Grindewald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Depp came back for another court trial which awarded him $10 million from Heard due to the damages he was dealt over the allegations. Now, it’s time for Depp’s return as a lot of fans side with him over Heard. Even though he lost the role as Jack Sparrow, fans are hopeful that his comeback in acting will convince Disney to let the actor star in another Pirates of the Caribbean film.

According to Variety, Larson was asked a few questions as one of the Jurors for the festival as reporters were curious on her stance on Depp and his upcoming movie. These questions probably came up because of Larson’s outspoken support for the #MeToo movement and toward other female stars. The Captain Marvel star has no problem sharing her views on sexism in the entertainment industry and supporting other women. When asked about Depp, Larson was confused and dodged the questions stating that she didn’t know if she will watch the movie, but people will find out if she will:

You’re asking me that? I’m sorry, I don’t understand the correlation or why me specifically. You’ll see, I guess, if I will see it. And I don’t know how I’ll feel about it if I do.”

The movie wasn’t going to be shown as part of the competition for the festival meaning that Larson has no obligation to see the movie. She goes on to share more about her experience at the film festival after being asked about Marvel movies and if they should be screened at the festival since it is her first time as a juror:

“I only know my perspective. I’ve never curated a film festival before. I take the same level of preparation and care for everything, whatever the budget. A film is a film. This is my first time here. I’m sure [the movies] will have a wide range in scope, and that’s what makes this festival so special.”

This is probably the best thing someone like Larson could say as a juror for the festival. If she sided with Heard, then Larson faces a lot of backlash and has her name blow up. The actress already deals with her name being thrown around quite a bit as one of the bigger stars in Hollywood and the backlash from siding with Heard might not be the type of press she is interested in having.

