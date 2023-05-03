Brie Larson Abandons Disney, Taking Another Marvel Star With Her

Actress Brie Larson is setting the internet on fire with the latest report.

Though Brie Larson is still young in her acting career at just 33 years of age, she has already become a widely-recognized and beloved figure in Hollywood. In 2013, Larson’s career took a major turn when she starred in the critically acclaimed film Short Term 12 (2013), for which she received widespread praise for her performance. This breakthrough role led to more prominent roles in films such as Trainwreck (2015), Room (2015), and Kong: Skull Island (2017).

However, it was her portrayal of Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that brought Larson even more international recognition. She made her first appearance as the superhero in the 2019 film Captain Marvel, which went on to become a box-office hit.

Since that point, Brie Larson has reprised the role a total of five times, with Avengers: Endgame (2019), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), the Ms. Marvel episode No Normal, and of course, she will reprise the role in the upcoming film The Marvels (2023). She also portrayed Norex impersonating Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel. Disney and Marvel Studios have yet to release a trailer for Larson’s new film, The Marvels (2023), which was moved out of the summer and into November due to reported poor screenings, but it seems that Larson may have other plans as she moves forward with her career.

There have been reports that Disney and Larson haven’t necessarily seen eye-to-eye on everything. Some insiders reported that Larson was “difficult to work with,” and while there have been rumors that Larson might step into another role with Disney following the release of The Marvels later this year, it seems that Larson may have other plans in mind.

According to the latest report from GFR, Brie Larson is set for her next major project to be one that airs on a streaming platform. The movie, titled The Forgotten, is a “dark action” film that will be released and produced by Netflix. Of course, it seems that she’ll be taking another Marvel star with her, as well.

The report indicates that Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) is set to join Larson in the movie.

“The Forgotten will star Brie Larson as Alice, a young woman adopted by Samuel L. Jackson who makes a sinister discovery about her family, which shakes her sense of self and identity,” the report reads.

The two have been co-stars in a couple of different MCU projects, including Captain Marvel, and they have actually reportedly become good friends. When Larson’s first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie was released in 2019, the two did Carpool Karaoke together as part of the viral series from The Late Late Show with James Corden. You can see the two singing an Ariana Grande hit below:

While it’s unclear if Larson will continue to reprise the role Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel in the future, it is clear that she has plans to move forward with her acting career and this is just another step.

A more immediate role for Brie Larson will involve the Fast & Furious franchise, in which she is set to star in the next installment.

What do you think of this Brie Larson report?