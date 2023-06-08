Executives Says ‘The Flash’ Is “Spending Huge” and Purposely Cutting out Ezra Miller

Though the reviews have been pouring in for The Flash, mostly all saying some wonderful things about the upcoming DC venture, executives have noticed the trend of what Warner Bros. is doing. One rival executive has gone so far as to say that the studio is “spending huge” with its promotions, though intentionally keeping star Ezra Miller out of the equation.

It is no secret that Ezra Miller has had some issues, as they have been arrested many times. It was in August of 2022 when they sat down with Warner Bros. brass Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy to discuss their future if there would be one. WB decided to allow Miller to remain in The Flash, though they had to release a public apology and seek help for their behavior.

Miller followed their ultimatum, and they publicly apologized for their rampant heinous behavior, which included being accused of grooming a teenage girl, housing a woman and her family on a farm with multitudes of guns, and breaking and entering. The latter is the only crime that Miller was charged with, as they stole alcohol from a couple’s home.

Since the conversation in August, Miller has kept out of headlines, but to a degree that is a bit odd. Miller announced that they would be forgoing all press interviews for The Flash but would appear only at the premiere for photo ops. The premiere is also labeled as a “fan event” versus a traditional premiere event.

Now, rival executives have been speaking up about how Warner Bros. has been handling the situation, including spending a lot of money on the ads and TV spots for the film.

Executive Says ‘The Flash’ is “Spending Huge”

Though we imagine that Warner Bros. having rival executives is certainly not shocking, and those executives speaking their peace about The Flash is also not surprising, this trend is something that we have all noticed lately.

Many TV spots and ads have been highlighting the DC film, but mainly focusing on Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and Batman (Michael Keaton). Though Ezra Miller is not missing from these ads, they are not the focal point, and for good reason.

An executive who knows about these rollout types stated, “They are spending huge, huge. This is a massive campaign.”

Warner Bros. reportedly spent upwards of $14 million to the NBA to show an ad for The Flash during the finals, though that number is also stated to include an ad for Barbie.

We would certainly agree with this sentiment, as The Flash has been shooting out TV spots and ads in what appears to be far more than the usual case. However, other executives have noticed that Miller has been ignored more than the titular star should be.

A rival executive said, “They are not promoting Flash as a character because they can’t. It has hurt everyone equally, but in their case, it hurts them less.”

This is certainly true, as the trouble listed above has put Warner Bros. in a tight spot with Miller. Despite them coming out and stating they were dealing with “complex mental issues,” it might not be enough to convince most people to give them a second chance. This has been reflected in the “soft” opening numbers of $70 to $75 million for next week when the film finally releases.

Instead of allowing Miller to speak for themselves, Warner Bros. has shown the film to celebrities, who have been showering praise on the DC film. Tom Cruise, Stephen King, and Jayden Smith are among those who have been treated to early screenings and have used social media to pump up excitement for The Flash.

Still, this not-so-subtle usage of celebrities to state how good the film might not be enough to turn the film into the next big blockbuster. With the troubles that Miller has put themselves in and the whole idea of this new “superhero fatigue,” The Flash could ultimately flounder. We will certainly find out when the film officially releases on June 16.

Do you think keeping Ezra Miller out of promotions will help The Flash? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!