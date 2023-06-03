Sasha Calle Received Henry Cavill’s Blessing for ‘The Flash’

One of the most controversial decisions in the DCEU was the loss of Henry Cavill as Superman. Many people had fallen in love with his take on the Man of Steel and were devastated when the news came that he won’t continue the character. This includes current Supergirl Sasha Calle, who has shown nothing but respect toward Cavill.

Related: This ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Could Be Superman

Coming from the world of soap operas, Sasha Calle starred as Lola Rosales in The Young and the Restless (1973-present), earning a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series. However, Calle soared into the spotlight with her casting as Supergirl in The Flash (2023).

Alongside Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, Sasha Calle is set to be one of the young actors leading the DC Extended Universe in a new direction. However, that doesn’t mean she’s forgotten about DC’s past. In fact, she approached former Superman Henry Cavill to receive his blessing for her take on the character.

Sasha Calle: “Did I Make You Proud, Cuz?”

Related: ‘The Flash’ Producer Reveals the Movie Would Never Be Canceled, Despite Ezra Miller’s Behavior

When a movie is coming out, stars are going to participate in a lot of press meetings. And when there is controversy, you know that it will come up at some point. When Sasha Calle was asked about Henry Cavill, she had a largely positive response.

“Yes, I met him. I met him actually after the movie was done, months later. I gave him a big hug. You know, it’s Henry Cavill, man! Our Man of Steel. He is kind and very proper, and it was a great experience.”

Related: Henry Cavill Back at DC? Former ‘Superman’ In Talks With James Gunn

Calle continued, “I asked him, ‘Did I make you proud, cuz? Does Superman approve?’ And he was like, ‘Absolutely. You did a phenomenal job.’ I think, to me, that meant the world because it’s Henry Cavill, Man of Steel.”

It’s nice to see that Cavill remains a positive force in the world of nerdom, especially when it comes to passing the torch. Hopefully, Sasha Calle can carry it as well as he did.

Who’s your favorite Super Person? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!