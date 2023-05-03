‘Man of Steel’ Star Speaks Out On Ezra Miller Controversy

What did this star have to say about Ezra Miller?

The release date for DC Studios’ next big film, The Flash (2023), is fast approaching. Despite the outcry from many, James Gunn and Peter Safran are pressing forward with the film, pouring money into production and marketing to get people into the theater. Regardless of the quality of the film, for many people, actors included, it comes down to the star.

As many fans and readers know, Ezra Miller still has many accusations, including assault, abuse, grooming, trespassing, and burglary. Though the star only pled guilty to the last of those charges, the others are still serious enough to be taken into account, especially when headlining a major motion picture like The Flash.

Many who have already seen the film or have been involved with the production have touted Miller’s talent and dedication not only to the film but to personal reform as well. While it wouldn’t be the first time a movie star has made a rehabilitated comeback like Robert Downey Jr. like him, Miller is still performing court-ordered conditions of the case in which the actor pled guilty.

While fans have heard about those involved with the production on different levels and early viewers, what does a co-star have to say? The Direct reported on comments from Flash and Man of Steel (2013) star Michael Shannon who plays General Zod in both films. While admitting to not reading much into the news about Miller, Shannon did comment about his experience with the star on set:

“If you’re talking about Ezra [Miller], I thought Ezra was lovely—very kind to me when I was there. It’s difficult to talk about, but I always give people a lot of slack in this business, because there’s a lot of people in this business that have issues. And some people have more privacy than others…Any time somebody is out in the spotlight getting picked on, I feel for them. Even if it’s warranted, it’s still a horrible situation.”

It’s an interesting situation, and it seems like, as opposed to others that have either taken a firm stance for or against, Shannon has expressed that he’s not informed enough beyond his own personal experience. Despite the many issues, Shannon also expressed leniency for the actor, saying that he would give “a lot of slack” to Miller, given everything.

The Flash comes to theaters on June 16, 2023. The movie stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Michael Shannon as General Zod, with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman. The movie is expected to follow Allen (Miller) as he travels through time to stop the murder of his mother, thereby trapping him in an alternate universe without metahumans.

