Classic Batman Actor Set to Return in ‘Aquaman 2’

Without a doubt, Batman is the most popular superhero on DC’s roster. And for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), one of the classic caped crusader players will put the cowl on one more time.

It’s hard to think of a superhero more beloved than Batman. He is the second highest-grossing hero at the box office, behind Spider-Man, and he has easily had the most portrayals. Seriously, seven different actors have portrayed the world’s greatest detective. And that’s just the live-action films!

There is undoubtedly a Batman out there for everyone; whether you prefer Adam West, Michel Keaton, Kevin Conroy, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Robert Pattinson, or even Will Arnett, you can find a performance you’ll love. So brace yourself, fans of the Snyderverse, because Ben Affleck will be returning as Bruce Wayne once more… in theory.

Ben Affleck Will Batman One More Time… We Think

During postproduction for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, star Jason Momoa revealed with a photo on Instagram that he was filming scenes with Ben Affleck. It was captioned, “REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j.”

It was clear Momoa was happy to work with Affleck again. However, he later revealed in an interview with The Wrap that he had filmed with Michael Keaton and other Batman actors as well. This has prompted many fans to wonder which version of the Dark Knight we’ll get.

Originally, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was supposed to release before The Flash (2023), but the release schedule was changed. Therefore, the scenes filmed with multiple Batmen may not even make sense anymore. An insider for the film has reported that the scene was scrapped entirely.

While the expectation is still for Ben Affleck to make one last appearance as Batman, we really could be getting anyone at this point. It looks like audiences will have to wait until December 20, 2023, to find out.

Do you think they’re bringing the right Batman back? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!