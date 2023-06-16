DC Abandons Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Turns Hero Into a Joke

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman doesn’t have the level of respect the hero deserves from DC Studios.

Fans who love Jason Momoa’s Aquaman should be concerned. The super hero isn’t confirmed to be in the DCU yet, as James Gunn has been tight-lipped about which actors will reprise their roles. Some outlandish rumors have claimed that Jason Momoa would jump ship to star as Lobo, an anti-hero bounty hunter, but Momoa has made it clear he will be Aquaman until DC tells him otherwise.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) will be Momoa’s next official debut as Aquaman, but the sequel isn’t considered part of the DCU, leaving the movie in limbo. DC obviously wants fans to watch the film, but they don’t really care what happens in the movie, as it won’t affect the franchise.

This has led many fans to feel less motivated to see the movie, knowing that the story will be erased in just a year. Unfortunately, DC has a new problem for Aquaman that comes up in DC’s latest movie, The Flash (2023). To avoid spoilers for the movie, this is the point of no return for fans wanting to see Ezra Miller in action before having a part of the movie spoiled.

***SPOILERS FOR THE FLASH***

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman appears with Barry Allen as the two walk out of a bar in the post-credits scene. Aquaman has had too much to drink and is fumbling to make any sense since he is drunk. Barry is trying to explain the Multiverse and invites the hero to spend the night at his place when Aquaman falls into a dirty puddle and says that he will sleep there.

While fans might be used to a few jokes here or there about Aquaman, this scene takes it to a whole new level. Fans were not pleased to find Arthur Curry, master of the Seven Seas, blowing puddles in a dirty puddle for a quick laugh.

Before the DCEU, Aquaman wasn’t seen as an intimidating hero. He had blonde hair, orange armor, and a nifty trident, but Zack Snyder changed that. He gave Aquaman a huge grizzly beard, tattoos, and had Jason Momoa star as the hero for a reason. It makes the super hero more believable without drifting too far away from Aquaman’s core traits.

Aquaman is nothing more than a strong guy who can appear dumb for a few silly jokes. It’s annoying and disrespectful to Aquaman and adds nothing to the story besides making fans feel like they didn’t miss anything. It’s hard to know if Aquaman will return, but if the hero does after Aquaman 2, Momoa better not be the punching bag for more jokes.

