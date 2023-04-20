George Clooney Has Strong Words For Johnny Depp, Takes Massive Shot

George Clooney shared some words for Johnny Depp in a recent interview that has since gone viral.

In a recent interview, Clooney shared that he believed Johnny Depp “regretted” a major decision that would’ve resulted in the two actors working together.

“They did. Some very famous people told us to f*** right off: Mark Wahlberg, Johnny Depp. There were others. They regret it now. I regret doing f***ing ‘Batman,’” Clooney said.

Clooney went on to say that it was important to understand where they were “at the time.”

“It’s also important to understand where we were at the time,” he said. “The studios were making very big, broad, not very good films at that time. Steven had this idea of trying to infuse all of this independent film stuff that all of these young filmmakers were learning back into the studio system. It was going to get back to the things that they were doing from like 1964 to 1975.”

Of course, Johnny Depp has been in the limelight quite a bit due to the past defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. Though the two have since settled outside of court, Hollywood and Johnny Depp remain at a large impasse. The actor has moved to Europe to focus on his music and acting career. Depp will be performing in a Jeff Beck Tribute Concert later in May.

While there have been questions about his returning to reprise the role of Captain Jack Sparrow, for now, nothing has been confirmed. As a matter of fact, Disney has considered other options, including using actors and actresses such as Margot Robbie, Keira Knightley, Orlando Bloom, and Dwayne Johnson as potential replacements.

