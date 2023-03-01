You Can Now See Walt Disney’s Oscars in Disneyland

The 95th Annual Academy Awards are less than two weeks away, with the ceremony to be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. EST. To celebrate the historical awards ceremony that honors the best and brightest of film, Disney Parks on both coasts are offering new specialty food items, photo ops, and an extremely important piece of Disney history.

February 23, 1939, was the 11th Annual Academy Awards, two years after the release of Walt Disney’s seminal picture Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), which went on to change the future of animation forever. The film was nominated for Best Musical Score at the 10th Annual Academy Awards but did not win. In 1939, however, box office darling Shirley Temple awarded Walt Disney with a special honorary Oscar for the film – one full-size Oscar statue and seven mini ones.

Now Disneyland visitors can see the iconic statues in person, courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, California. The Oscars are on display at Carthay Circle Restaurant – which was inspired by the original Carthay Circle Theater, where Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs first premiered.

You can also enjoy some limited-time treats at Award Wieners in Hollywood Land, including three limited-time funnel cakes and a new milkshake from Schmoozies; a chocolate brownie milkshake in a bowtie and buttons, all dressed up to attend the ceremony. Guests at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa can walk the red carpet in front of an Oscars step-and-repeat for a photo op or snap a pic next to a larger-than-life Oscars statue.

Meanwhile, over in Walt Disney World, themed food offerings are coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. ABC Commissary is serving a tropical fruit tart topped with an Oscars chocolate coin, and popcorn stands around the Park are offering a specialty Oscars popcorn blend, both available through March 12.

Be sure to catch these limited-time offerings before they’re gone!