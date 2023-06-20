Ryan Reynolds’s ‘Deadpool 3’ Might Recreate Ezra Miller’s Disaster

Ryan Reynolds’ next MCU appearance in Deadpool 3 (2024) might not go as well as fans hoped since the movie might replicate what Ezra Miller’s The Flash (2023) did with the Multiverse.

DC is not having fun with how poorly The Flash is doing. After its first weekend, The Flash made around $55 million at the box office. The movie included Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman, with other iconic characters appearing. While the movie’s story has received some praise, the CGI and certain story elements have created a lot of backlash.

Ezra Miller didn’t help; some fans hated The Flash due to the actor’s series of scandals last year. Miller allegedly kidnapped, hid from authorities, threatened children, started a cult, and did many erratic and violent things before seeking medical help. Now, the actor’s career is up in the air as Warner Bros. is still deciding on if Miller will continue starring as the Flash.

For Deadpool 3, early reports of the story make it seem like Reynolds and Jackman will do the same that Flash did with the Multiverse, but for the Fox universe. Instead of several Batmans, fans will see several variants of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine with other cameos thrown in there as Deadpool tries to save the Fox universe.

The Flash, of course, had its own type of humor, but Deadpool 3 is notorious for its raunchy comedy so it shouldn’t be surprising that the hero will continue making jabs at iconic super heroes in the MCU. Deadpool hasn’t been seen in the MCU just yet, so fans are eager to see how far Deadpool will go as the first R-rated MCU movie.

Fans, on the other hand, are worried that the story might follow The Flash a little too closely and end up receiving backlash:

If fans aren’t feeling #TheFlash I worry about Deadpool 3 which shares a very similar plot and theme

Even if the two movies have a lot of similarities, Deadpool and Wolverine being together should help the movie attract a lot of fans in the first week. If Marvel is smart, they won’t rush the CGI quality, but the film moved forward by six months, meaning that their VFX teams might not have enough time to finish everything.

If this is the case, Marvel will be dealing with another movie that failed to please fans since Marvel’s CGI has been mostly lackluster since Phase Four and the rapid releases of MCU projects.

Deadpool 3 releases in theaters on May 3, 2024.

Do you think Deadpool 3 will do better than DC’s Flash movie? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!