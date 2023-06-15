‘Deadpool 3’ Pulls Tom Holland, Creator Spoils Major Reveal

Ryan Reynolds is Deadpool and will finally be in the MCU once Deadpool 3 (2024) releases, but Rob Liefield may have revealed too much, just like Tom Holland does with his Spider-Man movies.

Tom Holland is known as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, but the actor is notorious for spoiling major MCU events. Still, somehow Disney missed the mark on keeping stuff a secret for one of their highly anticipated movies releasing next year.

Deadpool 3 is going to be a huge step forward for the MCU. The movie will bring Ryan Reynolds into the MCU alongside Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine as the duo will star together for the first time in Marvel history. Like any third film in an MCU trilogy, Kevin Feige promises that this movie won’t be one to miss.

Marvel already has a lot of confidence in the project as the movie moved forward six months to release in 2024. Rumors claim that Deadpool 3 won’t be a campy adventure for Wade Wilson/Deadpool, but that the movie will have high stakes and interconnectivity with the Fox Universe.

The X-Men cast from the Fox universe will appear in the film as Deadpool 3 will be traveling through the Fox universe, and somehow, the TVA will be involved. It’s unclear who will show up, but these reports might not be speculation after all.

Rob Liefield, the creator of the famous anti-hero, reveals that he saw the cast list for the upcoming movie. He opened up about the cast and that fans won’t be ready for what they will see in Deadpool 3:

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld on if the X-Men will appear ‘DEADPOOL 3’: “All I’m saying is, I saw that cast list and I think people are just going to get freaking blown away!”

The creator didn’t confirm that the X-Men cast is coming back outright, but fans shouldn’t let that stop them from knowing that Deadpool 3‘s rumors might have more truth to them than we initially thoughts. With all the reports claiming that Loki and the Fox Universe would play a large role in the movie, it seemed too good to be true. It looks like Deadpool 3 might turn out to be one of the most significant Multiverse projects.

Deadpool 3 will still face some serious obstacles. Reynolds is famous for his quick and witty responses and is credited as a writer meaning that the actor can’t improv while they are filming the upcoming movie. Post-production might be able to include witty one-liners here or there, but the film might not be as hilarious as the first two, which would be a sad surprise.

Do you think Deadpool 3 will be all about the X-Men? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!