‘Deadpool’ Creator Shuts Down Ryan Reynolds Concerns

Deadpool fans can rest easy – Marvel has just stepped in to clear up concerns over the upcoming Deadpool 3 (2024).

Lined up for November 2023, the third installment in the Deadpool franchise is set to continue the raucous tales of the merc with a mouth. Starring Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson (AKA Deadpool himself), little is known about the film’s plot right now – but what we do know is that it’ll see the surprise return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, seven years after his character’s apparent swansong in Logan (2017).

The film is also rumored to contain cameos from more X-Men stars making their MCU debut. According to Marvel Studios insider source CanWeGetSomeToast, we may see Halle Berry’s Storm, Famke Janssen’s Jean Gray, and James Marsden’s Cyclops alongside Jackman and Reynolds.

Regardless of whether this is true or not, one thing we can assume is definite is that the film will feature the same sharp, raunchy humor as Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018). Ryan Reynolds has brought a lot of his own personality to the character – famously improvising some of his funniest moments.

But with the ongoing Writers Strike, this has been a major concern for some Deadpool fans. With Reynolds ad-libbing a lot of his character’s dialogue – and with him also credited as a writer for the film – the terms of the strike mean that he’s technically not allowed to follow the same pattern for Deadpool 3, casting doubt over whether its tone will hold up to its predecessors.

Thankfully, Deadpool comics creator Rob Liefeld has stepped in to soothe these concerns. In a tweet, Liefeld pointed out that Reynolds wearing a mask during production is an advantage as it means he can “ad-lib like crazy” once the film is in post-production.

I keep reading all this ‘Oh no, Ryan Reynolds can’t improvise on DP3 stuff…’ you know that he’s wearing a mask and that in post-production he can ad-lib like crazy. ADR is where really fun bits happen.