‘Deadpool 3′ Is Already One of Ryan Reynolds’ Favorite Projects

If Ryan Reynolds is to be trusted (and we’re pretty sure he is), Deadpool 3 (2024) is shaping up as one heck of a superhero movie.

Due for release in November 2024, Deadpool 3 is the much-anticipated sequel to Deadpool 2 (2018), which saw the merc with a mouth form the X-Force to protect a young mutant from the relentless, time-traveling soldier Cable.

While there are still few confirmed details about the film, one thing we know is that it’ll see the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The actor last appeared on screen as the character in Logan (2017), where he (spoiler alert) sacrificed his life for his daughter, Laura.

Jackman has already explained away how his character can reappear post-death, putting it down to Marvel’s many different timelines. It’s a mystery how Deadpool and Wolverine’s paths cross again – and whether it’ll have anything to do with Ryan Reynolds’ ill-fated debut as Wade Wilson in the now-ignored installment X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) – but if one thing’s certain, it’s that it’s already one of Ryan Reynolds’ favorite projects so far.

Speaking at Rubrik, Inc’s virtual event on May 17, Reynolds confirmed that he’s extremely excited about the project.

“It’s already one of my favorite things I’ve ever had the opportunity to work on,” he said. “Partly cause I get to work with people that I genuinely love. I genuinely love Hugh Jackman. And it’s no secret that I love Shawn Levy, this being our third collaboration together, almost in a row.”

Levy is best known as the primary producer of the Netflix series Stranger Things. He recently worked with Reynolds on the Netflix film The Adam Project (2022) and the box-office smash Free Guy (2021).

Filming on Deadpool 3 is reportedly going ahead despite the ongoing Writer’s Strike. The installment is set to see the return of Morena Baccarin as Wade’s girlfriend Vanessa, and Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams as Dopinder and Blind Al. While we’ll have to wait another 18 months to see the finished project, it’s safe to say we’re in good hands with Reynolds, Levy, and Jackman at the helm.