Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Look Points to ‘Logan’ and ‘Deadpool 3’ Crossover

Hugh Jackman is set to portray Wolverine in Deadpool 3, presumably for one final time, though that detail has not been revealed. However, Jackman shared his new Wolverine look on Twitter, which points to a huge Logan (2017) connection. The actor showcased this new image and a behind-the-scenes photo of the bear being applied, which makes him look exactly as he did in the hit film Logan. Jackman has stated that the timeline for Logan will not be messed with regarding how he is brought into Deadpool 3. With this look, it appears that both movies will certainly cross paths.

Despite the promise that the Multiverse will not mess with Logan in any way, it does seem that Jackman will be shown in the same way that he was in Logan. The events of Deadpool 3 might lead directly to what happens in Logan, leaving Wolverine to die the way he already has—the outfit and his gray beard point to an exact costume match for Logan.

A rumored plot emerged some months back that indicated Deadpool steals the time-traveling technology of Cable in an attempt to stop Wolverine from dying. In doing so, the Multiverse is messed with, sending the TVA after Deadpool and Wolverine.

Deadpool 3 has also been heavily rumored to connect and feature characters from Loki, and now this rumored plot is starting to make more sense. It would make sense for Deadpool to want to save Wolverine in this exact manner, only to draw the ire of the TVA.

Hugh Jackman did agree that he would return if the plot of Logan were not messed with and if it were something different he could do with the character. We also reported that Ryan Reynolds revealed his pitch was such a “divergence from the character” that it allowed Jackman to be convinced to return.

So far, nothing has been confirmed about the plot of Deadpool 3, but the casting announcements have been happening over the past few months. Apart from Jackman and Reynolds, Leslie Uggams and Karan Soni were confirmed to return to their roles of Blind Al and Dopinder, respectively. It was also announced that Morena Baccarin would return as Vanessa and Stefan Kapicic as Colossus. The last returning character is Peter, who met his untimely end in Deadpool 2.

Though it appears that Deadpool 3 is recycling events from previous films, including Logan, we cannot wait to see the Merc with the Mouth be indoctrinated in the MCU.

Hugh Jackman may have also spoiled a huge reveal, or he is tricking everyone into thinking Deadpool 3 and Logan will connect. Either way, sign us up.

