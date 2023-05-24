“This Movie Is Gonna Suck”: Fans Share Concerns for ‘Deadpool 3’

Good news, Marvel fans: Deadpool 3 (2024) has officially started filming! The bad news? It might be a little bit different from its predecessors…

Due for release on November 8, 2024, Deadpool 3 is set to continue the story of everyone’s favorite “merc with a mouth.” Ryan Reynolds returns as the one and only Wade Wilson (AKA Deadpool himself), while Hugh Jackman is set to make a grand return as Wolverine for the first time since Logan (2017).

Marvel has kept the plot pretty close to its chest so far. However, we do know that this iteration of Wolverine is different from the one in Jackman’s main series. The actor explained this away with Marvel’s increasingly complex array of timelines.

We also know that this will serve as Deadpool’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Disney having acquired the rights in its purchase of 20th Century Fox in 2019.

Production started on Deadpool 3 on May 22, with filming expected to take place in both London and Vancouver throughout the year.

However, as filming has commenced during the ongoing Writer’s Strike, production may follow a different pattern than usual.

In the first two Deadpool movies, Ryan Reynolds was given free rein to improvise lines for his character – drawing on his own dry, witty sense of humor for inspiration. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, this won’t be possible under the terms of the current strike, as Reynolds is credited as a writer for the film’s screenplay.

“While a non-writer director or producer can make small adjustments to the script under the (a) through (h) clause, a writer such as Reynolds would not be allowed to,” it claims.

Snark and sarcasm play a huge role in the Deadpool universe, and it’s Reynolds’ own quirks that have made the character such a cinematic success. With the upcoming film limited to the words put down in the original screenplay, fans are unsurprisingly concerned about its quality.

“Oh, this movie is gonna suck,” said one Twitter user.

Another user wrote: “Ryan’s improv is like the best part so what the fuck.”

Some even suggested that the production team turn a blind eye to the rules of the strike and allow Reynolds to adlib anyway. “He should improvise anyway,” one user said. “The f**k are they gonna do? They’re not gonna find out.”

For now, there’s no end date in sight for the Writer’s Strike – nor will there be until the Guild reaches a suitable negotiation for fair pay with Hollywood’s biggest studios. Considering that Reynolds already described the film as one of his “favorite” projects ever, it seems like we’re in good hands. But in the meantime, let’s just hope that actors have more to work with on the set of Deadpool 3 than Marvel’s greatest victim to the last Writer’s Strike – X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009).