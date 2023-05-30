Major ‘X-Men’ Stars Set to Return Alongside Hugh Jackman in ‘Deadpool 3’

The X-Men are coming.

For over a decade, The Walt Disney Company has held ownership of Marvel Studios under President Kevin Feige, including the immensely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which was acquired for a staggering price of $4 billion. The introduction of the iconic character Tony Stark/Iron Man, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr., in the 2008 blockbuster film of the same name marked a significant milestone. The subsequent release of The Avengers (2012) solidified the original six Avengers as modern legends. However, the grand narrative known as the Infinity Saga reached its conclusion in Phase Three, with the unforgettable films Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), skillfully directed by the esteemed Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo.

Some time ago, Marvel Studios dropped a major announcement regarding the highly anticipated third chapter of the Deadpool film series, aptly titled Deadpool 3, to be directed by Shawn Levy. Surprisingly, this installment is set to be released within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), following The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios). The news was unveiled by none other than Ryan Reynolds, the talented actor behind the beloved character Deadpool/Wade Wilson, who shared this revelation in tandem with his “frenemy” Hugh Jackman, renowned for his portrayal of Wolverine/Logan in the X-Men Universe. This announcement confirmed the much-anticipated MCU debut of both of these superhero characters.

What’s the deal with X-Men?

The acquisition of 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) by The Walt Disney Company enabled them to add various Marvel franchises to their portfolio, including the X-Men franchise. Under Fox’s ownership, the X-Men franchise had a substantial presence, spanning numerous movies and television shows. Within the previous Fox X-Men Universe and starting with 2000’s X-Men, notable actors such as Patrick Stewart portrayed the iconic character of Professor Charles Xavier, also known as “Professor X” (Stewart even reprised this role in the MCU-based Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released in 2022). Additionally, Hugh Jackman left an indelible mark as Logan/Wolverine, while Ian McKellen portrayed the complex character Erik Lehnsherr, also known as Magneto.

The movie series delved into the adventures of Mutants endowed with extraordinary powers, existing in a contemporary world. The contrasting ideologies of Professor X and Magneto regarding Mutant-human relations served as a focal point, with both characters holding opposing viewpoints. The conflicts between them compelled other Mutants to align themselves with one side or the other. Notable characters entangled in these dynamics include Halle Berry as Ororo Munroe, also known as Storm, Famke Janssen as Dr. Jean Grey, James Marsden as Scott Summers, also known as Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, also known as Nightcrawler, and Anna Paquin as Anna Marie LeBeau, commonly referred to as Rogue, among numerous others. Subsequent films explored prequel stories and delved into themes of time travel, featuring portrayals of younger versions of characters like Professor Xavier, Magneto, and Mystique, portrayed by James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence, respectively.

Who will join the MCU’s Deadpool 3 from the X-Men Universe?

According to Marvel Studios insider source CanWeGetSomeToast, it seems like a whole bunch of beloved X-Men characters and their actors are returning to the big screen! This falls in line with previous reports and even set photos of the incoming Captain America: New World Order movie, likely bringing in elements to segue Mutants into the MCU.

The current insider report alleges that Halle Berry’s Storm, Famke Janssen’s Jean Gray and James Marsden’s Cyclops are set to join the MCU proper, right alongside Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool:

Birthday scoop 🥳 Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine won’t be the only X-Man returning in #Deadpool3! Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and James Marsden will also reprise their roles as their Storm, Jean Gray, and Cyclops respectively. pic.twitter.com/GkdCIr5ANK — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) May 29, 2023

This will mark the first official time that a mainline MCU movie will center around an X-Men Universe character — and the fact that a whole bunch of big X-Men are following into the Marvel Cinematic Universe truly sets an exciting precedent for the future of Marvel Studios’ Multiverse — and a definite step up in the relative “power levels” of the superheroes present!

