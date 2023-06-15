Marvel Officially Delays New Project Amid Jonathan Majors Controversy

As Marvel Studios continues to evaluate its Jonathan Majors situation amid the actor’s ongoing assault case, it looks like Disney+ is holding back on releasing their next superhero project, which strongly featured his character, Kang the Conqueror.

In March, fans were left shocked when news broke about an explosive feud between Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) star Jonathan Majors and his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, resulting in his arrest. The actor is currently facing charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment. However, no updates were offered on his latest court appearance, which is reported to have taken place on June 13.

Amid the fallout, Majors has found himself all but blacklisted from Hollywood since news of his reported domestic dispute made headlines. His agency dropped him as a client back in April, and he’s since been scrubbed from the Creed III (2023) marketing campaign as it geared up for its Prime Video release on June 9.

Marvel has yet to address the elephant in the room, which is no surprise considering Kang is poised to become the next Thanos-level threat of the MCU’s upcoming Phases 5 and 6. The time-hopping supervillain is also set to play a large role in Season 2 of Disney+’s Loki, though Kang was suspiciously absent from early footage shown at Disney’s Upfront Presentation in May.

Recasting rumors have run rampant on the internet since news of Majors’ arrest went viral, though none have gained much traction. But even though Marvel seems to be still determining where to go next regarding his character, they have made a radical decision on Disney+ ahead of the release of Kang’s next appearance in the Assembled special for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Initially, the film’s Assembled special was set to debut on Wednesday, June 14. However, the day has come, and surprisingly, there’s no Ant-Man. Now, the special has been delayed indefinitely, with no signs pointing to when Disney will release it on the streaming service.

Disney has yet to give any reasons for this delay, but it’s likely due to the ongoing controversy surrounding Majors. If released, the Assembled special could’ve been a bad look for the company and its actors, who almost certainly spoke highly of him and his performance in the film.

For now, it’s difficult to say when—or if—the movie’s Assembled special will ever hit Disney+. It will likely be held until more progress is made in the actor’s trial, though even that seems a bit far-fetched considering the severity of the accusations against Majors.

At the moment, Marvel hasn’t made any kind of statement about Majors’ future in the franchise, although the actor himself continues to plead his innocence. With Kang being such a crucial part of the MCU’s plans in the next few years with movies like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026), president Kevin Feige and other Marvel higher-ups will have to make some tough decisions about Majors—and soon.

Perhaps, Assembled is just the latest victim of Disney and Marvel’s recent delays. Or maybe, it’ll be erased forever, potentially making it one of Majors’ final collaborations with the superhero studio.

What do you think of Disney+ indefinitely delaying the next Assembled special amid Jonathan Majors’ ongoing assault case? Was this the right move? Let us know in the comments below.