Jonathan Majors Noticeably Absent from ‘Creed 3’ Marketing Amid Ongoing Assault Case

As his assault case continues, eagle-eyed viewers are pointing out Marvel star Jonathan Majors’ glaring absence from Creed III (2023) marketing as the movie gears up for its streaming release on Prime Video.

In March, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) star Jonathan Majors made headlines after being arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in a reported domestic dispute. Since then, it’s been a sharp downward spiral for the Kang actor, whose future in the MCU—and Hollywood altogether—remains shrouded in uncertainty.

Over the past few months, Majors has reportedly lost representation, leading to an unfortunate domino effect that has resulted in him losing jobs, fans, and now, publicity, even for his role in a movie that came out months ago.

Earlier this month, internet sleuths pointed out that Majors had been omitted from marketing for the streaming release of Creed III (2023), which he starred in along with Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, and Florian Munteanu.

On Twitter, the official Prime Video account shared new promotional images advertising the Rocky spinoff’s streaming release on June 9. And surprisingly, not one photo featured Majors, despite him having a significant presence in the story as its main antagonist.

In fact, all social media posts advertising the boxing epic’s at-home premiere date have avoided showing Majors’ Damian Anderson, with Amazon visibly opting not to highlight the actor amid his ongoing assault case.

Creed III isn’t the first to erase Majors from their marketing efforts. During Disney’s Upfront Presentation, which took place in May, Marvel Studios screened the first footage for the new season of Loki, which featured Tom Hiddleston’s titular God of Mischief and Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius—but no Kang. Majors’ presence from the trailer was likely scrubbed to avoid any immediate controversy, though it’s still likely that the actor will appear in Season 2 when it arrives on Disney+ this October.

After this latest Creed incident, Majors’ future in the industry isn’t looking too bright. Currently, Majors’ legal team is trying to prove his innocence in court, with the actor’s first appearance in a lower Manhattan court taking place via Zoom last month. His next court date is reportedly in June, and it’ll be interesting to see how the actor and his lawyers plead his case moving forward.

What do you think of Prime Video omitting Jonathan Majors from Creed III marketing efforts? Let us know in the comments below.