Tom Holland Stops Acting After MCU and Disney Stress

Vital Spider-Man actor Tom Holland stops his career in efforts to reduce stress, much to the dismay of fans everywhere.

As Tom Holland stops acting for at least a year, fans are shocked, but many are also concerned. Some worry about the movie’s future, while others focus on the stress it would take to lead an actor in their prime to walk away. The pressure on actors to effectively become the character led Holland to some concerning thoughts. He reminisces by saying, “I was seeing myself in [the character], but in my personal life.”

This identity crisis almost led to the actor shaving their head to “get rid of the character.” Though that crisis was averted, since the shooting was ongoing, it speaks to the level of pressure Holland faces. He’s since grown an appreciation for psychological wellness and its powers in daily life.

It’s no secret that mental health is a huge part of well-being, and actors are no different (even when they play superheroes). This isn’t the first time the actor had to step back from some aspects of the world of glitterati.

After his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he reached a whole new level of fame. But everything comes with a price. Speaking to his mental health, Holland noted, “I spiral when I read things about me,” before stepping away from social media in 2022.

The actor’s openly admitted that Spider-Man’s split from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was the “most stressful time” for the actor. It might seem sad because, as Tom Holland stops acting, Spider-Man 4 was shut down indefinitely.

Though the timing as Tom Holland stops performing might not be ideal, he isn’t the first actor to prioritize mental wellbeing. Whether it’s something from within the acting industry, or merely a need to prevent burnout remains uncertain. One thing is sure, when prominent figures like Holland step forward, it helps progress the conversation about mental health and its importance.

What do you think about Tom Holland’s decision? Healthy or leaving fans in the lurch? Let Inside the Magic hear your thoughts in the comments below!