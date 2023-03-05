Popular Actor Ready to be Done With ‘Star Wars’, Wants to Focus On “Mental Health”

One actor admits his time with the Star Wars universe is ending and he is looking forward to it.

Last year, Lucasfilm released a brand new series called Andor, focused on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor and the character’s journey toward joining the Rebellion. This Star Wars series isn’t like The Mandalorian with a lot of big action scenes following a Mandalorian, but the series spends a lot of time acting as a drama with Cassian learning about the true nature of the Empire as he is in the middle of a dangerous situation.

Fans adored the series despite the show not getting as many views, but fans know that in 2024 a second season will be ready for fans. After the chaotic finale, Cassian’s story will radically change for Season 2. Instead of long episodes focused on Andor’s journey, Season 2 will be split into four years.

Every three episodes will cover one year of Cassian’s life leading all the way up to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), where the Rebel Alliance spy will make the ultimate sacrifice to save the galaxy from the Death Star. With K-2SO in Season 2, fans will have a lot of things to look forward to, as Tony Gilroy has a big plan for how to end the series.

Unlike other projects, fans have high expectations for Andor Season 2 after getting several amazing arcs with a lot of complex characters in the story. With Stellan Skarsgard as Luthen Rael, fans are very excited to see what happens to the Rebel leader as the Alliance grows.

Sadly, Diego Luna admits to Variety that his time with Star Wars is obviously coming to an end, and he is grateful for it so he can focus on his mental health:

“This is the last season for ‘Andor. It is just a two-season show, which is really important for my mental health. But knowing this is the end, I want to enjoy it and get the best out of this experience.”

The actor admits he is very grateful for the experience, but he was working way after the debut of the series for Season 1 and when it comes to Star Wars, there is not a lot of time for breaks. Luna is constantly working with Lucasfilm and while he enjoys it, he is looking forward to retreating back from the big project to doing smaller work that isn’t so taxing.

Will you miss Cassian Andor? Let Inside The Magic know what you think!