All the Non-DCU Cameos in ‘The Flash’ Explained

Ever since we learned that Michael Keaton would be reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Flash (2023), we’ve been wondering what other non-DCU cameos there will be in the film. Well, now that the film is finally out in theaters after years of delay and controversy surrounding actor Ezra Miller, we have our answer.

So, is The Flash the DCU’s answer to Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)? How many versions of Batman show up in the film? Is it just Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, or are there more? What about Clark Kent/Kal-El/Superman? Do we get to see any legacy Superman actors return to the fold? We have all the answers right here.

If you’re yet to watch The Flash, though, you’re best off racing to your nearest theaters before reading on! But if you’re happy for spoilers — perhaps this article will encourage you to go watch the film if you haven’t been convinced by all the trailers — then here are all the non-DCU cameos explained!

Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne/Batman

It’s certainly no secret going into The Flash that it sees the return of Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne/Batman, who hasn’t been seen since the two beloved Tim Burton-directed films, Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992). The character has been a huge part of the film’s marketing, and, much to our delight, plays a substantial role in the film.

Jay Garrick/The Flash

The first of many cameos is the “original” version of The Flash, known as Jay Garrick. But there’s some confusion going on with this non-DCU cameo, as many believe he has Teddy Sears’ likeness — who portrays this version in CW’s The Flash TV series (2014) — however, it’s simply a CG-rendered version of the original character’s design, and not the actor in question.

Nicolas Cage’s Clark Kent/Kal-El/Superman

The most “bizarr-o” of the non-DCU cameos is Nicolas Cage as Superman. When Barry is fighting the “Dark Flash” in the “Chronobowl”, we see many versions of DC heroes across the DC Multiverse. And though Tim Burton’s film, Superman Lives, never saw the light of day, we finally get to see a (CG-rendered) Cage-in-a-cape battling a giant arachnid!

George Reeves’ Clark Kent/Kal-El/Superman

Though many believe Christopher Reeve to have been the first actor to portray Superman in live action, that credit actually goes to the late George Reeves (no relation), who also gets a cameo in the film. Reeves appeared in the television series Adventures of Superman (1952), and was even played by Batman actor Ben Affleck in the biopic Hollywood Land (2006).

Adam West’s Bruce Wayne/Batman

Like many of these non-DCU cameos, the late Adam West’s Batman cameo is just as blink-and-you’ll-miss-it (it’s also accompanied by the maniacal laugh of Cesar Romero’s Joker). In all honesty, though, there’s so much going on in this sequence (the screen is incredibly busy with all sorts of special effects), that Joker may very well also be hiding in plain sight.

Christopher Reeve’s Clark Kent/Kal-El/Superman

Seeing Christopher Reeve appearing in The Flash is such a heart-warming moment for fans of his version of Superman. While Reeve is, of course, entirely computer-generated, it’s still an incredibly nostalgic moment. And as he watches the DC Multiverse collapse, he’s joined by another non-DCU superhero, who also made a name for themselves in the ’80s…

Helen Slater’s Kara Danvers/Kara Zor-El/Supergirl

Yep, Reeve’s Superman is joined by Helen Slater’s Kara Danvers/Kara Zor-El/Supergirl. Slater portrayed the character in the film Supergirl (1984), and while it never got any sequels of its own like Reeve’s Superman films did, it still is, just as it was back then, widely considered to be a part of the original Superman series. This is the best superhero family reunion we’ve seen!

George Clooney’s Bruce Wayne/Batman

Did we really say that Nicolas Cage’s Superman cameo is the most bizarre of them all? Well, that’s because we’d almost forgotten about this one! Just before the credits roll, George Clooney actually reprises his role as Bruce Wayne, having seemingly “replaced” Ben Affleck’s version due to all that Multiverse-spaghetti stuff Michael Keaton’s version was talking about earlier in the film (don’t think about it too much).

Clooney’s portrayal of Bruce Wayne/Batman in Joel Schumacher’s Batman and Robin (1997) is widely considered to be the worst portrayal to date, yet fans are now loving the fact that the 62-year-old actor has made a comeback-of-sorts as the caped crusader, in what feels like a really weird Nespresso commercial!

Check out the final trailer for The Flash below:

As per Wikipedia, here’s the synopsis for the film:

Barry Allen/The Flash travels back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, which traps him in an alternate reality without metahumans. He enlists the help of Batman and the Kryptonian castaway Supergirl from alternate realities in order to save this world from the restored General Zod and return to his universe.

The Flash is now out in theaters.

It stars Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/The Flash), Sasha Calle (Kara Zor-El/Supergirl), Michael Shannon (General Zod), Ron Livingston (Henry Allen), Michael Keaton (Bruce Wayne/Batman), and Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne/Batman).

The Flash director Andy Muschietti will reportedly helm upcoming Batman reboot The Brave and the Bold (TBA).

Did you spot all these non-DCU cameos in The Flash? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!