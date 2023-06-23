Netflix Drops ‘Marvel’ Actor After Sexual Assault Allegations

Netflix has dropped actor and rising Hollywood star Tenoch Huerta following his sexual assault allegations.

Tenoch Huerta Hit With Sexual Assault Allegation

Tenoch Huerta, the actor from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), who played the antagonist Namor, was hit with a sexual assault allegation on June 12. Since the allegation was released, Huerta has denied the allegation, calling it “false,” “irresponsible,” and “completely unsubstantiated.” A series of social media posts released the week before named Huerta a “sexual predator” by musician Maira Elena Rios. She accused Huerta via an activist organization based in Mexico, which they are both affiliated with, of not paying her when she worked for them and protecting Huerta.

A false and completely unsubstantiated accusation about me has spread like wildfire — and I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer, about a year ago, I dated Elena for several months. It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends. – Tenoch Huerta

Rios responded to Huerta’s post in another post stating the following:

The fact that it was a consensual relationship in the beginning, does not determine that everything will continue to be so at all times because removing a condom without warning, IS A CRIME, it’s sexual assault and it’s known as stealthing. – María Elena Ríos

No official charges have been made against the actor as the allegation continues to hang and disrupt his Hollywood career, which has led to some studios departing with the actor over the allegation. However, no evidence has been brought forth at this time.

Netflix Drops ‘Namor’ Actor From Upcoming Film

In an official report from The Direct, Netflix has parted ways with Tenoch Huerta over his recent sexual assault allegation. Deadline also released a statement, the first story about the significant studio dropping Huerta’s upcoming film Fiesta en la Madriguera. Huerta himself announced his departure from the movie, stating:

“Given the impact of the recent false statements by María Elena Ríos and the damage they have caused, I have no choice but to withdraw from participating in the film Fiesta en la Madriguera.”

Huerta’s decision came with “great sadness” as he desires to prevent the allegations from harming the work of himself and “dozens of talented and hard-working people involved.” Huerta did mention he hopes to restore his reputation by reiterating his innocence in light of the allegations made against him by the famous Mexican saxophonist Maria Elena Rios. Huerta went on to mention the following:

“It is with great sadness that I do this, but I cannot allow her actions to harm not only me, but also the work of dozens of talented and hard-working people involved in the project. My focus now is simple: continue the process of restoring my reputation.”

