BREAKING: Rising Marvel Star Accused of Sexual Assault

in Marvel

Posted on by James Brizuela Leave a comment
Namor about to write something down.

Credit: Marvel Studios

In some disturbing news, rising Marvel star Tenoch Huerta has been accused of sexual assault. His accuser is an accomplished saxophonist named Maria Elena Rios. Huerta portrayed Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to much fanfare, and it is believed that he would also appear in future MCU movies.

Related: Armie Hammer Sexual Assault Charges Dropped

Rios took to Twitter to reveal that Huerta is a sexual predator. The loose translation for Rios’ tweet states, “I made it very clear to them when I left their sect that I protect the violator and sexual PREDATOR from Tenoch Huerta.”

Rios has not made it known what situation she was involved in that involved Huerta sexually assaulting her, but she made it known that she is outright accusing him of this heinous act.

In the responses to Rios’s initial post, a fan outright asked if Huerta has sexually assaulted her. She confirmed that he had and that she isn’t the only woman that this has happened to.

These are huge accusations, and it will not be the second time in the past six months that a Marvel star is accused of assault. Jonathan Majors is still awaiting his day in court for the alleged assault of his former ex-girlfriend. Marvel has yet to decide to replace the man, though many believe that to be their course of action.

Tenoch Huerta's Namor stares down Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Credit; Marvel Studios
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Disney Faces Massive New “Johnny Depp” Problem as Actor Officially Charged With Assault

We would imagine that Disney and Marvel would need to come to a swift decision regarding these claims, especially considering how severe they are. The company taking its time with Majors has already looked quite suspect, but Tenoch Huerta being accused of this level of assault will look worse if nothing is done.

Not much else is known currently about this situation. but we imagine that more details will begin to emerge in the coming hours.

This is a developing story; we will provide further details as they become available.

 

 

Tagged:Black Panther: Wakanda ForevermarvelMCUtenoch huerta

James Brizuela

James Brizuela has been a professional entertainment writer since 2019, who holds expertise in the subjects of Star Wars and comic related content (DC/Marvel). When not writing about pop culture, he frequents the movies, and works on his own personal scripts.

Be the first to comment!