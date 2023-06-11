BREAKING: Rising Marvel Star Accused of Sexual Assault

In some disturbing news, rising Marvel star Tenoch Huerta has been accused of sexual assault. His accuser is an accomplished saxophonist named Maria Elena Rios. Huerta portrayed Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to much fanfare, and it is believed that he would also appear in future MCU movies.

Les dejé muy claro a mi salida de su secta que protege al violentador y DEPREDADOR sexual de @TenochHuerta que no publicaran nada de mí. Todavía fueron a buscarme a un concierto bola de hipócritas para evitar escándalos por su película de @MarvelLATAM. No ando jugando @LaMZapata https://t.co/3wf1ofyFx1 — •𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐑í𝐨𝐬 🎷 (@_ElenaRios) June 10, 2023

Rios took to Twitter to reveal that Huerta is a sexual predator. The loose translation for Rios’ tweet states, “I made it very clear to them when I left their sect that I protect the violator and sexual PREDATOR from Tenoch Huerta.”

Rios has not made it known what situation she was involved in that involved Huerta sexually assaulting her, but she made it known that she is outright accusing him of this heinous act.

In the responses to Rios’s initial post, a fan outright asked if Huerta has sexually assaulted her. She confirmed that he had and that she isn’t the only woman that this has happened to.

Así es y a varias más. — •𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐑í𝐨𝐬 🎷 (@_ElenaRios) June 10, 2023

These are huge accusations, and it will not be the second time in the past six months that a Marvel star is accused of assault. Jonathan Majors is still awaiting his day in court for the alleged assault of his former ex-girlfriend. Marvel has yet to decide to replace the man, though many believe that to be their course of action.

We would imagine that Disney and Marvel would need to come to a swift decision regarding these claims, especially considering how severe they are. The company taking its time with Majors has already looked quite suspect, but Tenoch Huerta being accused of this level of assault will look worse if nothing is done.

Not much else is known currently about this situation. but we imagine that more details will begin to emerge in the coming hours.

This is a developing story; we will provide further details as they become available.