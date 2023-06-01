BREAKING: Armie Hammer Sexual Assault Charges Dropped

More than a year after being accused of sexual assault, all charges against Armie Hammer have been dropped, with prosecutors citing a lack of evidence.

Armie Hammer began acting in television shows in the late 2000s. He received his big break when he played both Winklevoss Twins in The Social Network (2010). It looked like his star was rising until he starred as the title character in the notorious Disney flop, The Lone Ranger (2013) alongside Johnny Depp.

Since then, Hammer has starred mostly in critically acclaimed independent films, including Call Me By Your Name (2017), Nocturnal Animals (2016), Shotgun Wedding (2022), and Death on the Nile (2022). He also voiced Jackson Storm in Pixar’s Cars 3 (2017).

However, Armie Hammer has more often been in the news for potential criminal activity. In 2012, the actor was reported as the main suspect in a reported sexual assault. Hammer was accused of sexual assault again in March 2021, as well as committing multiple violent attacks against her.

It seems that nothing will come of these allegations either because the Los Angeles district attorney has dropped the charges.

Insufficient Evidence to Charge Armie Hammer

Related: Johnny Depp Comeback Officially Canceled After “Devastating” Blow to Actor’s Career

On May 31, 2023, prosecutors in the case against Armie Hammer announced that he would not be facing criminal charges since there wasn’t sufficient evidence to prove that sexual assault had happened.

Tiffiny Blacknell, Director of the Bureau of Communications, said in a statement, “Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them. In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime.”

Related: Marvel Blacklists Jonathan Majors, Kang Not Shown in ‘Loki’ Season 2 Trailer

Blacknell also empathized with what this woman must have gone through, saying, “As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt. We know that it is hard for women to report sexual assault. Even when we cannot move forward with a prosecution, our victim service representatives will be available to those who seek our victim support services. Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

In a released statement, Hammer’s attorney said that his client’s interactions with the plaintiff “have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.” He continued to say that the plaintiff’s “own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations” and that she was”attention seeking and ill-advised.”