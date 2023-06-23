MCU Fans Lose It After Seeing Jeremy Renner In “Freak Accident”

Marvel fans almost lost Jeremy Renner at the start of the year, and it seems that the actor’s condition isn’t great.

In January, Jeremy Renner suffered a tragic accident with a snow plow while trying to help someone. After losing a lot of blood and major injuries to his body, the actor pulled through and lived. Fans were worried for the actor because most people don’t survive injuries like that.

Thankfully, the actor got a lot of excellent treatment and has been recovering ever since. Now, Jeremy Renner’s fate has fans freaking online as a new accident was posted online that left Marvel fans in a frenzy.

Twitter has the hashtag, #RipJeremyRenner going viral and for a good reason. Many fans are posting online how they are grateful for the actor and making it seem like the actor is dead. Other fans have posted that Renner suffered intense injuries from an escalator which has left people unaware of the situation confused.

More posts of unverified footage show a person falling backward on an escalator, and that was enough for some fans to start posting memories they had of the actor’s career to honor him. No statement or official sources were used; this is where things get interesting.

Here are some of the posts online of fans talking about the incident:

LEAKED FOOTAGE OF JEREMY RENNERS ACCIDENT FROM CCTV IN SAN JOSE MALL, GOT FROM VERIFIED SOURCE #ripjeremyrenner

Digging deeper into the mess, fans can quickly realize one thing. Jeremy Renner isn’t dead. No official source has shared this, but fans are still jumping in to figure out what actually happened. Unfortunately, it all began with misinformation.

For some reason, fans decided that today would be perfect for spreading information that Renner died on an escalator and made rapid posts about it with hashtags so fans would make it viral. Unfortunately, this trending topic led to thousands of fans believing that Renner indeed did die, and it’s understandable because the actor hasn’t fully recovered.

Fans who were not pleased with the misinformation shared their thoughts, bashing those who made the hashtag viral:

For those wondering this #RIPJeremyRenner is fake, the man's still breathing. pic.twitter.com/Oxuvr0LRwv — Scott Mendoza (@Scoza333) June 23, 2023

It's going well. pic.twitter.com/L9PyvtQoAg — AdaDriver (@Aviendha69) June 23, 2023

Renner is doing well and still recovering from his snowplow accident, so don’t worry about the actor. Hopefully, Renner will make some sort of statement to help diffuse the alleged rumors of his death on an escalator, but we shall see. After his injury, it’s unclear what the actor will do as the star hasn’t shared any plans to join another MCU project as Hawkeye or whether or not he will act in another movie again.

