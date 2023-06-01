‘Hawkeye’ Star Casts Doubt on Young Avengers in the MCU

There seems to be a huge change happening at the MCU. Where once the heroes were populated by older heroes like Chris Evans’ Captain America and Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, there is now an influx of younger superheroes. Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Wiccan and Speed from WandaVision (though they have not been named as such yet). The young superheroes of the comics were turned into Young Avengers, which fans hoped to see in the MCU. However, Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld does not see that happening soon.

Related: Ms. Marvel Reveals Unexpected Version of Young Avengers

Things might be in limbo simply because of the WGA strike overtaking Hollywood. No movement is happening on new shows or films until the WGA can get a new agreement. Though there is some movement on completed scripts for specific properties, successful protests have been able to shut down most productions.

The MCU is likely biding its time along with the other major studios and franchises so that things can get back to normalcy. Still, Marvel has been steadily announcing movies and shows but not mentioning what the franchise’s future will look like. Not every single past Avenger is gone, but we believe that the team could fully be phased out for the younger version.

At least, that is what fans have been begging to see, considering the Young Avengers have been an integral part of the comics. We would argue that some of the younger superheroes in the MCU would also love to be formed into a new Avengers team. Steinfeld sat down with the Happy Sad Confused Podcast to shed some light on the situation.

Hailee Steinfeld’s “Chomping At the Bit” for the Young Avengers

Hailee Steinfeld stars as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye and presumably will be the new Hawkeye of the MCU. Not that Cliff Barton (Jeremy Renner) would be disappearing, but the character can step aside to allow his younger counterpart to take center stage. Renner could also step aside, given he nearly lost a leg in a terrible snowmobile accident.

Still, despite the excitement and the possibility that new and younger Avengers might make their way to the MCU, Steinfeld is not as sure it will happen. When Steinfeld was asked about the Young Avengers, she stated:

“I mean, the question from you and I both. Yeah, I’m certainly chomping at the bit. It’s been a minute since I’ve… It’s always so funny because I feel like a few months can go by, and I feel like I’ve been doing nothing, you know what I mean? I’m like, ‘It’s been so long since… It’s been a while since ‘Dickinson’ ended and since ‘Hawkeye’ came out, but I am so ready to get back at it.”

We would argue that most MCU actors are not kept entirely in the loop simply because spoilers can be a huge hype wrecker. Still, it does appear that Steinfeld has not been approached about joining forces with the other up-and-coming superheroes in Marvel.

Honestly, it would be amazing to see Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) join forces with Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), Shuri/Black Panther (Letitia Wright), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominque Thorne), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). The young heroes listed can form a team and create a new look, Avengers, though it might not happen soon.

Xochitl did sort of let it slip at San Diego Comic-Con that the Young Avengers could be one of the secretive movies in Phase Six, though that has not yet been confirmed.

Related: MCU Replacement Inbound? Chris Hemsworth Might Not Appear in ‘Thor 5’

Then again, Marvel might be unprepared to unveil this new team until it phases out the long-tenured Avengers. We hope to see some young talents emerge in post-credits scenes.

Do you want to see the Young Avengers in the MCU? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!