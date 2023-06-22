MCU in Danger, Fans Enraged After Marvel Replaced Artists With AI

Marvel couldn’t resist but use AI to replace artists for their latest MCU series and fans aren’t happy with the decision.

Secret Invasion opened with a bizarre intro. Green and several artistic images scan the screen, and the first thought many fans had was what are we looking at? After hearing that it’s AI, it’s clear that the series brought something dangerous to the MCU.

After months and months of asking Marvel for better CGI, fans were determined that their work had finally done the trick. Now, it’s clear that Marvel is still willing to cut corners on whatever they can do, and AI-generated art isn’t something fans want to see.

It didn’t take long for fans to share their thoughts online on the whole ordeal, with some blasting Marvel for their mistake:

“It was a stylistic choice” Disney and Marvel have more than enough money to hire an actual artist to make this style. That’s why there’s artists..who have art styles. They have the money — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) June 21, 2023

secret invasion opening used ai art……. one of the dumbst things I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/2UQJJgqsrW — Gabriel ⧗ (@dorksofprey) June 21, 2023

Secret Invasion uses Ai in the intro. Leadership of the show “doesn’t know how Ai works.” Vendor is Method studios. Who would not respond for comment. This is salt in the wounds of all Artists and Writers in the WGA strike #boycottSecretInvasion https://t.co/fmAiARYsLB pic.twitter.com/Lv9uvzSygb — Jon Lam #CreateDontScrape (@JonLamArt) June 21, 2023

Not only did Disney use generative AI to create the the intro for the new Marvel show Secret Invasion, which is a big fuck you to artists. It's also extremely ugly. Not only did Disney use generative AI to create the the intro for the new Marvel show Secret Invasion, which is a big fuck you to artists. It's also extremely ugly. pic.twitter.com/vV7EjHjSWs — Erwin Vogelaar (@ErwinVogelaar) June 21, 2023

It’s clear from fans that using AI art is dangerous and threatens many jobs. Marvel should’ve done better with this decision, but it also sends a clear signal to other studios. If Marvel used AI art, why shouldn’t we do it? Why can’t the smaller studio use it if the big company did? Secret Invasion allows more AI art to abuse and plagiarizes other artists without paying them a single dime.

The timing couldn’t be worse with the WGA strike happening right now. Secret Invasion‘s story might hold up, but some fans will see this intro and might decide to spend their time watching something else, and Marvel can’t afford another flop.

Secret Invasion might be about Skrulls slowly taking over Earth, but the series doesn’t have many iconic super heroes to grab fans in. It’s all about Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, which isn’t bad, but if the show can’t recover from this scandal, it’s clear that Disney’s greed might undo everything the MCU has been working on.

Do you think Marvel made the wrong choice with AI-generated art? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!