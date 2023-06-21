‘Secret Invasion’ is Fury’s Final Mission

Disney+ and Marvel Studios just launched the long-awaited Secret Invasion, and the pilot episode is ready for streaming. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will immediately notice a change in tone compared to some of their recent releases like She-Hulk and Guardians of the Galaxy 3, as the new series takes a more spy-thriller approach to Nick Fury’s latest mission. However, the slow burn could see Fury going out in a blaze of glory.

Played once again by the phenomenal Samuel L. Jackson, Nic Fury has returned from S.W.O.R.D. to squash a terrorist invasion led by rogue Skrull refugees, but this isn’t the same Director Fury we saw after the events of the Infinity Saga. It might be the last time we ever see him.

Marvel is Retiring or Killing Nic Fury in Secret Invasion

Like many of the MCU’s mightiest heroes, Nic Fury has seen and done a lot, and it’s beginning to take its toll on him. Remember that the grizzled agent has protected the planet from earth-bound and interstellar threats for decades, he’s no longer a young man, and the show has purposefully emphasized it.

WARNING! Mild spoilers for Secret Wars.

Several lines in the first episode point out Fury’s age and physical and mental condition. It might very well be the case that this will be a prevalent theme throughout the rest of the series. While Marvel is no stranger to some senior heroes, Fury’s wear and tear is brought to the forefront of his appearance and character, and it might haunt him before the series ends.

Now back on Earth, Fury “walks with a limp” and “can barely see out of his good eye.” There’s no way the writers just dropped those bits of information for no reason. Not only that, but the effects of the Blip/Thanos Snap are having a tremendous impact on his psyche, and it’s being framed as being brought back from the dead.

From what viewers have seen in the first episode, it could be that Nic Fury is deteriorating and likely won’t survive the events to come. Marvel is either preparing to kill him off permanently or somehow retire the character from Marvel. Unless he’s a Skrull himself again, Secret Invasion could be Fury’s last stand.

