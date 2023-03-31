Did The ‘Avengers 5’ Writer Just Confirm This Shocking Kang ‘Infinity Stones’ Theory?

The head writer of Marvel’s upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) just dropped a major hint about the subtle connection between the Infinity Saga and the franchise’s newest Thanos-level threat, Kang the Conqueror.

It’s no secret that Marvel is gearing up for an epic crossover of Avengers: Endgame (2019) proportions in Phases Five and Six of the MCU. With Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) taking over as the newest “big bad” of the Multiverse Saga, fans are already theorizing about his overarching goal in coming projects and what lengths he will go to complete it.

In the Infinity Saga, Thanos (Josh Brolin) set out to find the six Infinity Stones: the Space Stone, the Time Stone, the Reality Stone, the Power Stone, the Mind Stone, and the Soul Stone. He often went head-to-head with the Avengers and other superpowered beings to achieve what he believed would make the universe a better place by way of wiping out half of the galaxy’s population.

Marvel’s Infinity Saga might be long over. Still, according to Jeff Loveness, the writer of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, future phases of the MCU will feature similar artifacts to Infinity Stones—all which Kang will reportedly seek out.

During a recent interview with Backstory Magazine, Loveness talked about the tech Kang used in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), such as his Time Chair, and how it connects to the greater MCU. When asked about the scene in Loki Season 1, where He Who Remains explains that his different Variants were trading technology, Loveness said:

Yeah, I mean, that, I guess, ties into a bigger Kang question in general of like, what is his technology? What makes him such an existential threat? What makes Kang similar to each other, and unique? And then the Rick and Morty guy in me is going, ‘Okay, you also just don’t want to rip off the portal gun, or like the Rick technology, or whatever.’

It’s been widely speculated that Kang will try to hunt down some similar artifacts that will allow him complete control over the Multiverse, making him one of, if not the most significant threats the MCU has seen to date.

And many eagle-eyed fans believe that some of these powerful objects have already been introduced in the MCU, including the Ten Rings in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) and the bangle in Ms. Marvel. Theorists cite the glyphs on each of these items, as well as Kang’s Time Chair, as a sign of some sort of connection between these powerful objects. Loveness addressed this speculation, saying:

But like yeah and I guess this gets into spoiler territory, but I’m sure people have picked up the fact of like, ’Oh, he has ring technology. That’s interesting. Or, he’s got, ‘Oh, those glyphs look a little similar.’ So, I think we’ll be seeing that Kang has had his fingerprints on the MCU for a long time.

Did Loveness just seemingly confirm the theory that each of these artifacts will act as the Infinity Stones of the Multiverse Saga? Possibly. With Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) rumored to have a big role in Avengers: the Kang Dynasty, it would make sense for there to be some sort of connection between the Ten Rings and the unknown cosmic power Kang is potentially seeking. However, we still know little about the origins of the Ten Rings, so it’s hard to say.

But fans shouldn’t get too excited just yet, as Marvel Studios’ Vice President of Production & Development, Stephen Broussard, shot these rumors down during an episode of the D23 Inside Disney podcast earlier this month. Of course, he could hiding the truth simply to avoid spoiling the big reveal, but as of now, this Multiverse Saga theory has yet to gain any real traction in-universe.

All will hopefully be revealed in upcoming projects, or when Avengers: The Kang Dynasty arrives in theaters on May 2, 2025.

