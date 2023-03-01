Marvel Ditches Iconic Super Heroes For ‘Avengers 5’, Leaves Room For MCU Disaster

Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025) will be a pivotal point for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel is already planning to leave some of their key players out of the movie.

With someone like Kang the Conqueror coming to invade Earth with all of their variants, you would think Marvel would bring all of the super heroes wanting to protect Earth into the fight. That way, if Kang won, he defeated everyone, and there’s no weird, confusing exception for heroes not joining the fight.

After Josh Brolin’s Thanos, there were a couple of introductions like the Eternals crew where they chose to abstain from the fight to avoid breaking their promise — which they do break later on for something less threatening — leaving MCU fans confused and frustrated at how Marvel constantly adds more heroes to the MCU and gives them a pass for not showing up.

While an Avengers movie wouldn’t usually have super heroes who aren’t Avengers, Marvel has made it clear with the end of the Infinity Saga that they prefer to have Earth’s mightiest heroes fight alongside other heroes in their big movies. That’s why the Guardians of the Galaxy fought with the Avengers against Thanos.

Now, Avengers 5 is being written by Jeff Loveness, who infamously wrote Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), which has been struggling to perform at the box office due to fans having a lot of negative reactions to the quality of the film. This time, CGI isn’t the main sore spot as fans are unhappy with how the movie is written and are now worried about Kang Dynasty.

Jeff Loveness knows that the pressure is on and somehow is dropping the ball once again as he shared a huge update in an interview about some characters he doesn’t plan to include in the next Avengers movie:

“Yeah, it’s definitely a tricky thing. But much like when I took on this Ant-Man job, I can’t really focus on that outside stuff. I have just got to lay down the bones of a good story, hopefully, and find the characters that I want to tell [it]. And then it becomes a game of ping pong with the other people. Like whoever comes on and does Fantastic Four or Blade or—I’m probably not even using those characters, you know—but it all informs itself.”

Not having the Fantastic Four join the ensemble is not great for Marvel. Unlike other projects, Fantastic Four (2025) is set to debut a few months before Kang Dynasty on February 14, 2025, meaning that the hype for the super hero team will be at its highest, and yet, they won’t be making it into one of the biggest movies for the Multiverse Saga.

Saving them for Avengers: Secret Wars (2026) means the team doesn’t have to show up before Avengers 5. It also means that Marvel will need a reason for why the team shows up in Secret Wars and not in Kang Dynasty like fans expected them to. Sure, the Fantastic Four aren’t part of the Avengers, but the MCU wants all of Earth’s heroes to help, and keeping the Fantastic Four out of the picture won’t help.

This could lead to another wave of lame reasons for why upcoming heroes didn’t come to save their world from Kang, and that might be troublesome for Marvel’s reputation as they took a lot of heat for their recent actions, and this isn’t a good sign that Marvel’s future is looking good if they keep making the same mistakes.

Avengers: Kang Dynasty releases in theaters on May 2, 2025.

