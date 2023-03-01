Marvel Going to Unprecedented Lengths to Combat Spoilers

Marvel has a reputation for strict security…

In the modern era, spoilers and leaks are getting easier and easier to come by. Someone somewhere is on set or has an early screening and can’t keep it to themselves and posts about it on social media. It’s not just fans either, many actors have either purposefully or inadvertently spoiled key moments in movies before their release. Even Kevin Feige isn’t blameless, but that may be why the studio has started implementing new security.

Marvel Studios is no stranger to keeping its content under wraps. On the set of what is still arguably the largest film from the studio, all phones were banned for Avengers: Endgame (2019). Of course, this rule was broken a few times by various stars, like Chris Pratt and Chris Evans, who took a few behind-the-scenes pictures and videos, but nothing such as would spoil the film. Those two, however, aren’t the chief offenders when it comes to spoilers.

Marvel fans know to be careful when watching or listening to an interview with Tom Holland. Since beginning his tenure as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Holland has spoiled the title of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), his return after Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and most recently, a possible spoiler for a future Avengers movie when he talked about working in the Quantum Realm, though he could as easily have been referring to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) as a larger part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the neverending war against spoilers, Marvel Studios keeps upping its game to ensure fans go into a film fresh. Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie recently revealed just how they go about that. In an interview with Kelly Clarkson covered by The Direct, the new Captain America (Anthony Mackie) told what lengths the studio is now going to in order to ensure secrecy. Mackie told Clarkson that he had just received the script:

“Like, today. I literally, I’ll show you the email. I got my script today. Haven’t read it. Haven’t opened it. I haven’t got my passcode to the website that let’s you get to the website…We literally get a passcode to a website that gives us a location to meet the person to sign, to sit with a computer, and read our script.”

According to this new information, the scripts from Marvel studios are not only extremely closely guarded, but they are given a passcode, a location, and supervision to read the script! The article from The Direct notes that it must be extremely difficult for the actors to memorize their lines and get their characterization down when a script like that is so closely guarded. It is exciting, though, and must mean that there are big things to come for Anthony Mackie’s Captain America!

Fans can look forward to seeing Mackie in Captain America: New World Order in 2024. Though details are still scant, the film stars Anthony Mackie as Captain America/Sam Wilson, Shira Haas as Sabra, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross, and Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torrez/The Falcon.

