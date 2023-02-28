MCU Star Wishes He Could Film One ‘Star Wars’ Scene, Marvel Might Ruin That Dream

Anthony Mackie admits that he wants to play a certain Star Wars role, and after The Mandalorian debuted on Disney+, he will try anything to join the franchise.

Fans can’t blame Mackie for wanting to join Star Wars. With iconic characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Han Solo, Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine, there are many great opportunities to play the role of a lifetime. Even in just a few years, Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin has become an instant classic, with Season 3 debuting in just one day.

Mackie isn’t just a tiny Marvel star as he has spent the past couple years working up the ranks to go from being Steve Roger’s sidekick, Falcon, to being Captain America himself. The star is gearing up for Captain America: New World Order (2024), where the hero will continue his story from Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Despite landing the role of a lifetime, Mackie admits he would do anything for just “a scene” in The Mandalorian due to his love for Mandalorian. Ever since he was a child, The MCU star was in love the group after Boba Fett in Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980).

While talking to the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Mackie revealed his aspirations to join the Star Wars franchise and admitted calling his agent, explaining that he needed to get into the series. “I have the helmet. I can literally show up in my costume from my house, ready to shoot,” Mackie says with a Boba Fett helmet on standby.

Later on in the interview, the actor admitted that the timing hasn’t been right for him to pursue his endeavors in the Star Wars universe due to his tight schedule not working out to find a time for The Mandalorian:

“That’s real. I wasn’t available. Now, I’m trying to get one of those roles in the background, where they’re doing the thing, and I take off my helmet, and go, ‘That was a long flight.’ That’s it. That’s all I want is one scene. I just want everybody to know that I was one of them.”

Mackie loves Star Wars and is a huge fan of Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian. The MCU star loved the characters so much he would go to bars using the name Lando when talking to girls. To this day, Mackie changes his name to Lando and considers it one of his nicknames, but if given a choice, he would be a Mandalorian if Lucasfilm offered him the choice.

Maybe one day, fans could see Mackie in the series, but with Marvel constantly requiring the actor for a post-credit scene or another MCU movie, the actor’s schedule will be quite busy, and he might run into the same problems as before and never get his wish. The Mandalorian won’t last forever, and the MCU has no plans to stop bringing Captain America into big MCU projects, so Mackie might have to say goodbye to his dream becoming true as his dream of becoming Captain America and a Mandalorian might not be possible anymore.

Do you think Mackie will get the right opportunity to join The Mandalorian? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!