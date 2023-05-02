‘Deadpool 3’ Brings Fan-Favorite MCU Character Back From the Dead

Set to release in 2024, the Merc with the Mouth is back in Deadpool 3. However, it looks like Wolverine isn’t the only fan-favorite character coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Now under the Marvel Studios banner, the meta assassin’s third adventure is set to be one of the first R-rated films in the MCU alongside Blade (2024). However, Blade doesn’t have the returning star power that Deadpool 3 has.

Sure, there will be new characters played by Succession (2018-2023) ‘s Matthew Macfadyen and The Crown (2016-present) ‘s Emma Corrin, but the real highlight is the cast Deadpool 3 brought back: Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus, and, most importantly, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine/Logan.

It’s exciting to see Jackman’s Wolverine come back to cinemas after Logan (2017) seven years ago, and even more exciting to see him interact with the proper version of Deadpool after the travesty that was X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2007). However, an even more exciting character is making their MCU debut: Peter.

Peter, Deadpool’s Sugar Bear, Is Back

Deadpool 2 (2018) introduced the X-Force, a group of heroes formed by Wade Wilson to battle Josh Brolin’s Cable. Some highlights include Terry Crews as Bedlam, Bill Skarsgard as Zeitgeist, Brad Pitt as The Vanisher, and Rob Delaney as Peter.

Peter was especially notable because he didn’t have any superpowers at all. He’s just a guy who saw an ad and applied for a position. Naturally, Deadpool loved him and put him on the team, promising to protect him at all costs.

Unfortunately, this didn’t work out well since every member of the X-Force, except for Zazie Beetz’ Domino, died while parachuting from a plane. Peter met his end while trying to rescue Zeitgeist from a woodchipper, who accidentally sprayed acid on him in sheer agony.

Fortunately, Deadpool went back in time to rescue everyone’s favorite diabetes-laden character (and no one else), setting up the return of the truest everyman the MCU has ever seen. While it’s yet to be seen if Domino or any other members of the X-Force will be returning, it feels great to have Marvel’s greatest Peter back in the fray.

What other Marvel character would you like to see return in Deadpool 3? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!