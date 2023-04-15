Marvel’s Blade Reboot Reportedly Finally Moving Forward

Nothing is worse than when a movie gets stuck in developmental hell; even worse is when that happens to a highly anticipated Marvel movie. It was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2020 that Mahershala Ali would be taking over the role of Blade, though nothing has transpired since. However, a new report indicates that the reboot is finally progressing.

Related: Mia Goth to Make MCU Debut In ‘Blade’

Though plenty of MCU fans will remain skeptical about the movie moving forward, we did get some good news in the form of a casting announcement just the other day. Famed horror up-and-comer Mia Goth has been cast in the movie alongside Ali, which was the first step in the right direction.

The news of Mia Goth being cast in the movie could also mean that Marvel wants to take this new take on Blade in a much darker direction. Though the MCU has had limited experience with horror elements, the Werewolf by Night special and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was highly successful, and both had deeper horror elements. The same can be said for Moon Knight, which also dabbled in some horror aspects.

Despite the issues stemming from rumors and reports about Blade, Mia Goth is said to be joining the production in June. The Hollywood Reporter reporting this casting also indicates that it could mean the long-delayed Marvel movie would have at least entered principal photography.

Industry insider Daniel Richtman indicated that the movie would finally begin production on May 30. Goth joining the franchise in June lines up with Richtman’s word that the film would be up and running by the end of May.

We understand that 2020 and 2021 brought significant challenges in the filmmaking world, which have not yet been fully alleviated. However, the issues with covid have been slowly working their way out of the world, and things are returning to normal.

Blade has certainly seen its challenges, but if things are starting to go in the right direction, this could be one of the first Marvel movies that rely on more adult themes. There are rumors that the movie will be a period piece in the 1920s, though that has not yet been substantiated. Considering Eric Brooks is half-human/half-vampire, he could live far older.

Related: Amid Movie Disaster, Marvel Announces New “Blade” Series

Marvel has also been toying with time jumps plenty, which was the case in Captain Marvel, which took place in the 1990s. It would be great to see Ali’s Blade be given a far deeper backstory that could tie into the current MCU continuity. Either way, we are excited that this movie is finally moving forward.

Are you excited about the Blade reboot? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!