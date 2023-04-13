Mia Goth to Make MCU Debut In ‘Blade’

Hype is continuing to build for the upcoming Mahershala Ali-led vampire slaying film, Blade. And fans may be even more excited to learn that a horror superstar will be rounding out the cast in a still-unknown role.

Wesley Snipes’ Blade kicked off the modern comic book movie trend back in 1998, and now, over two decades later, Marvel is finally introducing the character to the MCU. While few story details have been revealed, we know that Ali will be reprising his role as the titular half-mortal, half-immortal vampire slayer. The project was initially confirmed in July 2019 to much fan anticipation. Blade is scheduled to release on September 6, 2024, as one of the last movies in the MCU’s Phase Five.

The MCU’s Blade has been floating in development limbo for years after losing its original director, Bassam Tariq, who departed the project just a few months before filming was supposed to begin. Thankfully, Blade found a new director in Lovecraft Country veteran Yann Demange, with a script penned by Michael Starrbury. The movie is slated to start filming in Atlanta this summer.

And as confirmed by Deadline, the film will introduce an A-list newcomer to the MCU. It was recently announced that Mia Goth would join the cast in an unspecified role. Goth became a horror genre darling and instant internet sensation thanks to her role in Ti West’s critically-acclaimed slasher films X (2022) and its prequel, Pearl (2022). Her roles in West’s horror franchise instantly led Goth to achieve meme status online, with her iconic “I’m a star” monologue from Pearl going viral on social media last year.

It’s hard to say who Goth will portray in the MCU’s upcoming Blade film, but many are speculating that she’ll play a villain—a role she’s been seemingly typecast in ever since starring in X. With her experience in thrillers and slasher movies, her casting is a perfect fit for Blade, as Marvel continues to dive deeper into the horror genre.

Vampires and Mia Goth seem like a match made in Heaven—or rather, hell. With her, at times, unhinged, unsettling, and undoubtedly eccentric on-screen energy, it’ll be interesting to see who this very talented actress will portray when she makes her franchise debut in Blade next fall.

