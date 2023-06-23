‘Secret Invasion’ Skrull Invades Real-Life Wedding

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently dealing with the Skrull invasion in Secret Invasion, and now it appears that the same invasion has invaded our own reality. Apparently, Skrulls have been popping up everywhere, including a wedding.

You have to hand it to Marvel, as the company always goes above and beyond when wanting to promote its own properties, and it could be happening on a new level now that the WGA strike is well underway.

The rest of the entertainment world is at a complete standstill, but Secret Invasion was fortunate to have been completed months ago. Because of this, Marvel could still stream the show on Disney+ as scheduled. Marvel might not be able to get anything else out moving forward, so the company can do what it can to ensure that people are tuning into one of its biggest shows.

The Skrull invasion is one of the biggest storylines in Marvel’s long history. Though that story is not adapted line for line, the MCU has done an excellent job at portraying how serious this threat currently is for the overall story.

Secret Invasion was also revealed to be happening in the present-day within the MCU, so it stands to reason that is how the alien race has now invaded our own reality.

Secret Invasion Skrulls Invade Wedding

In one of the most delightful surprises, a couple was taking their wedding photos when one of the Skrulls from Secret Invasion crashed the party. Marvel had learned that the couple getting married are fans of the show and decided to send one of its marketing Skrulls out to crash things.

Skrulls have been popping up all over Disney-owned properties, even going so far as roaming around major cities. We imagine that the marketing campaign is a global one that will see Secret Invasion taking over the biggest metropolitan areas.

Since Disney owns ABC, a Skrull even popped up during subsidiary broadcasts. Though Marvel is being quite clever with this marketing campaign, it’s also reminiscent of when the horror film Smile was released.

During nationally televised sporting events, people would be spotted in the crowd, smiling in the creepiest way possible. They would not interact with anyone in the crowd or move but stayed in one position while smiling. The campaign worked, as the film nabbed a $217 million worldwide box office draw, and a sequel is being made.

We would imagine that Secret Invasion will not be getting a sequel series, but at least Marvel can allow the marketing campaign to draw more people in. Even those who are not MCU knowledgable might see these Skrulls and wonder what is happening.

We would say that the show is certainly worth a watch, as the premiere episode has already rocked the MCU with some big reveals.

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) seems to be in over his head as he returns to Earth to find that the Skrulls have assimilated into real life. He is joined by an all-star cast that includes Emilia Clarke (G’iah), Ben Mendelson (Talos), Olivia Coleman (Sonya Falsworth), and Kinglsey Ben-Adir (Gravik).

Secret Invasion is currently streaming on Disney+. The first episode was released on June 21, and each corresponding episode followed each Wednesday.

