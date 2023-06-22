“It’s Just the Best:” Marvel Star Subtly Shades ‘Game of Thrones’ Following ‘Secret Invasion’ Role

It looks like one Game of Thrones alum is already picking favorites following her very first Marvel role.

Emilia Clarke, best known for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s smash hit fantasy series Game of Thrones, is jumping ship to Marvel for their latest Disney+ show, Secret Invasion. And so far, it seems like has nothing but good things to say about her experience.

Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Marvel’s Secret Invasion finally puts Nick Fury in a leading role as he’s tasked with shutting down a global conspiracy theory set forth by a radicalized group of Skrull refugees. Episode 1, “Resurrection,” landed on the streaming platform yesterday, teasing a much darker, more mature era for the MCU’s Phase Five.

Rounding out the all-cast are Ben Mendelsohn, who plays Fury’s ally, Skrull General Talos, Cobie Smulders, who plays S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill, and Olivia Colman, who plays MI6 Agent Sonya Falsworth. Together, they try to shut down the Skrulls’ increasingly violent acts of terrorism, led by Kingsley Ben-Adir’s mysterious Gravik.

Working alongside the disgruntled band of Skrull refugees is Emilia Clarke’s character, G’iah, who just so happens to be the daughter of Talos. Her allegiance to either side remains unclear by the end of Episode 1, setting her up to be perhaps Marvel’s most morally ambiguous hero (or villain) to date.

Although we’re only one episode deep, Clarke is already showering her Secret Invasion experience with praise, comparing its “ease and calm” to the understandably hectic shooting conditions she endured while filming all eight seasons of Game of Thrones.

Speaking with Yahoo’s Kevin Polowy during a recent press junket for the MCU show, Clarke explained why the MCU is the “best” franchise she has joined yet—high praise from someone who’s starred in both Game of Thrones and Star Wars projects. The G’iah actress called the MCU “a pedigree in its own right,” explaining that it sits on a level “separate from everything else:”

Oh my god, it’s just the best… It’s such a pedigree in its own right, it lives in its own level that is separate from everything else. It isn’t just a superhero franchise, it’s Marvel, like it’s totally different.

When breaking down the key differences between filming Secret Invasion and other, perhaps more experimental projects, she noted the “ease and calm” that comes with knowing Marvel are “the best” at what they do:

There’s an ease and calm that I think comes with them being the best and maybe understanding that they’re the best, and having all the stuff. And then having this cast is just completely mind-blowing.

Continuing, Clarke all but pitted Marvel against her role as Qi’ra in Solo (2016) and her run on Game of Thrones, explained the “unique experience” of watching the fantasy show grow over the years, while the MCU has allowed her to enter a franchise where “everyone is already doing their A-game:”

Game of Thrones was such a unique experience for me because we didn’t know what the hell we were doing most of the time. And then it just became this big thing and we just rode that journey all the way. This, you’re stepping in and everyone is already doing their A-game.

The actress even expressed interest in sticking around in the MCU in the long term post-Secret Invasion, noting how her fellow actors had “only the highest praise to offer” when discussing their experience working with Marvel.

Between Star Wars, Game of Thrones, and now, Marvel, Clarke is on her way to becoming a certified pop culture icon. With the only notable gaps in her resume being DC and Avatar, there’s still plenty of time for the actress to check off those boxes further down the line. But based on her remarks about wanting to stay in the MCU long-term, that seems unlikely.

With the spy-thriller having only released one episode, it’s too soon to tell where G’iah will end up by the time the six-episode Disney+ run concludes. Will she be an enemy to Nick Fury and his allies? Will she reunite with her father down the road? Or will her arc end in tragedy? Only time will tell, but regardless, it seems like Clarke is up for anywhere Marvel chooses to take her.

New episodes of Secret Invasion premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

What do you think of Emilia Clarke basically admitting that Marvel is better than ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Game of Thrones?’ Share your reactions in the comments below.