‘Secret Invasion’ Features One of Marvel’s Most Unnecessary Deaths

For those who have not seen Secret Invasion, this article will contain heavy spoilers for Episode 1. You have been warned.

Secret Invasion is officially streaming on Disney+, and the newest MCU offering has brought a lot of carnage. For starters, we get to see the return of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), but he is far older and seemingly misplaced. Apart from the growing threat of the Skrull invasion, which kicks off immediately in the series, a massive death is added—which feels completely unnecessary.

Skrulls were initially introduced in Captain Marvel as Talos strikes up an agreement with Earth and Carol Danvers. She is to help Nick Fury relocate the alien race, as the Kree is hunting them. The film’s ending led to a rather heartwarming conclusion, and it isn’t the only time we have seen the Skrulls appear.

Secret Invasion continues that story but shines a light on a problem that Fury had no idea could happen. The Skrulls never left the planet and have since begun to assimilate people. This leads to Fury returning from SABER and reuniting with Talos. Talos speaks of a sect of Skrulls that are fanatics and essentially want to take over Earth.

They are led by Gravik, the de facto leader of the Skrulls, wanting to dominate the planet. During the first episode, Gravik stages a huge event to bait in Nick Fury. That is precisely what happens, leading to a climatic moment that features a massive MCU death.

Once again, if you have not seen the series yet and do not want this death spoiled. LOOK AWAY NOW.

‘Secret Invasion’ Unncessarily Kills off Major Character

Nick Fury falls right into the trap of Gravik in the first episode, which sees the Skrull set off bombs in a crowded area of Russia. During the chaos and carnage, Gravik uses his shapeshifting abilities to trick Maria Hill (Colbie Smulders) into her thinking he is Nick Fury. Gravik shoots her, and Hill essentially dies in the arms of the real Fury.

The problem with this death is that it completely ruins the possibility that Hill will be a significant player in the MCU’s biggest espionage thriller since Captain America: The Winter Solider. Hill has been a mainstay in the MCU and has proven she could be an exciting character behind the scenes, much like Agent Coulson used to be.

Colbie Smulders has also heavily been part of the promotions for the show, and seeing her be killed off in the first episode is a questionable move for Marvel. Though Secret Invasion is a limited series, this should not have been the move to make.

Though we would argue that Gravik might have killed one of the other “good” Skrulls, her funeral is enough to allow us to presume she is completely gone.

The issue with her death also leads to a huge trope being used, which is called “fridging.” This trope points to a woman being killed off to motivate the main character. If Fury is set to benefit from the death of his long-time partner, it makes her development seem entirely stunted.

Maria Hill would have also been the perfect person to appear to be herself, but she is revealed to be a Skrull. There were so many possibilities with her character in this show that it has now been completely shut down. We would assume that the MCU has a more significant reason for killing off one of its more likable characters, and maybe those reasons will make more sense as the show progresses.

Secret Invasion will have to continue without one of its more captivating characters.

